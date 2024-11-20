Esplanade rooftop lounge bar Baia opens, a new place for drinks and nibbles with a view
Named after an ancient Roman holiday town, Baia, the latest opening by restaurateur Beppe de Vito, is designed not only as a lounge spot but also as an events venue.
There’s a new spot to enjoy the view of the Esplanade area, and it’s perched on the rooftop of the Esplanade Mall. Where previously there was nothing but bare concrete, now, there’s newly opened dining lounge bar Baia, offering drinks, sharing plates and an eyeful of the Merlion, Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore River and the F1 circuit.
With an indoor bar and dining area that seats 136 and an al fresco area that seats 72, Baia is set to become the latest venue for parties – yes, of course there’s a DJ console – and events.
Lush, ornate interiors, a mural on the wall and jewel-toned furnishings aim to transport you back in time to the historical Italian seaside town near Naples that Baia takes its name from.
Restaurateur Beppe de Vito of the IlLido Group, who also opened Italian rooftop bar and restaurant Sospiri in the Central Business District mere months ago, had always wanted to name a concept after Baia.
When the opportunity at this location came along, he took it. The entire structure was built from scratch, he told us, resulting in massive construction challenges. Still, he believes a bar with dining options that can also host events is the way to go in the current volatile F&B scene.
Event packages here can be arranged for groups ranging from 20 to 400 guests. And, if it’s a wedding you’re after, Baia has partnerships with suppliers including florists, wedding favour designers and photographers and videographers.
Baia offers a drinks programme designed in partnership with Proof & Co, the consultancy outfit behind award-winning Asian bars like Singapore’s 28 Hongkong Street and Bangkok’s The Bamboo Bar. Besides cocktails and zero-proof cocktails, there are also punch bowls for sharing.
The food menu is all about small plates and sharing platters, with snacks like crudités, hummus and burrata; raw seafood dishes featuring plates like Hokkaido scallop with black truffle as well as Hyogo oysters; and charcuterie with cheese. There’s also a mini pizza menu as well as charcoal-grilled dishes like Iberico Pork Secreto with figs, and tiger prawns with chorizo garlic butter.
Dessert proved to be an unexpected surprise: The sheer delight of plunging a parfait spoon into the peach melba with Tahitian vanilla gelato and marshmallows, served in a big old retro sundae glass, is a treat redolent of some really old-school satisfaction.
For now, there isn't a pre-theatre menu yet, but it is something the Baia team is looking into.
Baia is at Level 4, Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue.