Esplanade rooftop lounge bar Baia opens, a new place for drinks and nibbles with a view

There’s a new spot to enjoy the view of the Esplanade area, and it’s perched on the rooftop of the Esplanade Mall. Where previously there was nothing but bare concrete, now, there’s newly opened dining lounge bar Baia, offering drinks, sharing plates and an eyeful of the Merlion, Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore River and the F1 circuit.

With an indoor bar and dining area that seats 136 and an al fresco area that seats 72, Baia is set to become the latest venue for parties – yes, of course there’s a DJ console – and events.