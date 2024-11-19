Is undereye concealer dead? Celebrity makeup artists’ tips on embracing the ‘no concealer’ trend

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok late at night, you might have come across videos declaring that using concealer under the eyes is a thing of the past. But can we really ditch undereye concealer?

After all, concealer is a staple for many. It can help reduce the appearance of dullness, brighten the face and even highlight your eye makeup, said makeup artist Chris Siow who regularly works with Joanne Peh and Rui En.

However, there’s no denying the fact that applying undereye concealer can be tricky. The wrong shade can make you look ashy or give you a reverse panda-eye look.

So is this a TikTok trend that we can get behind?

“It really depends on how severe your dark undereye circles are,” said Shaun Lee, makeup artist to celebrities like Rebecca Lim, Diana Ser and Hong Ling.

Jeanette Aw’s makeup artist, Elain Lim, agreed. “Skipping the concealer is a grey area for most, and it really depends on how the individual feels about their dark circles as well.”

And this is dependent on the pigmentation at the under-eye area, added Kat Zhang, Iman Fandi’s go-to makeup artist and creative director at The Suburbs Studios, a makeup artistry management and creative company.

“If there is no noticeable darkening under the eyes or if the makeup look doesn’t call for that area to be highlighted, concealer isn’t necessary. Think of it as enhancing or correcting where needed, rather than applying products for the sake of it.”

5 WAYS TO EMBRACE THE “NO CONCEALER” TREND

1. USE AN UNDEREYE CORRECTOR

This helps neutralise the dark circles, making the skin tone look more even, said Lee. To achieve a natural look, Lee advised placing a bit of the corrector on the back of your hand, blending it out, taking whatever is left on your finger and dab it on the under-eye area. By doing so, it won’t make the coverage look heavy or cakey.

Try: Bobbi Brown Creamy Corrector, S$64