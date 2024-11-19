Is undereye concealer dead? Celebrity makeup artists’ tips on embracing the ‘no concealer’ trend
What you should know before ditching your concealer.
If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok late at night, you might have come across videos declaring that using concealer under the eyes is a thing of the past. But can we really ditch undereye concealer?
After all, concealer is a staple for many. It can help reduce the appearance of dullness, brighten the face and even highlight your eye makeup, said makeup artist Chris Siow who regularly works with Joanne Peh and Rui En.
However, there’s no denying the fact that applying undereye concealer can be tricky. The wrong shade can make you look ashy or give you a reverse panda-eye look.
So is this a TikTok trend that we can get behind?
“It really depends on how severe your dark undereye circles are,” said Shaun Lee, makeup artist to celebrities like Rebecca Lim, Diana Ser and Hong Ling.
Jeanette Aw’s makeup artist, Elain Lim, agreed. “Skipping the concealer is a grey area for most, and it really depends on how the individual feels about their dark circles as well.”
And this is dependent on the pigmentation at the under-eye area, added Kat Zhang, Iman Fandi’s go-to makeup artist and creative director at The Suburbs Studios, a makeup artistry management and creative company.
“If there is no noticeable darkening under the eyes or if the makeup look doesn’t call for that area to be highlighted, concealer isn’t necessary. Think of it as enhancing or correcting where needed, rather than applying products for the sake of it.”
5 WAYS TO EMBRACE THE “NO CONCEALER” TREND
1. USE AN UNDEREYE CORRECTOR
This helps neutralise the dark circles, making the skin tone look more even, said Lee. To achieve a natural look, Lee advised placing a bit of the corrector on the back of your hand, blending it out, taking whatever is left on your finger and dab it on the under-eye area. By doing so, it won’t make the coverage look heavy or cakey.
Try: Bobbi Brown Creamy Corrector, S$64
Not only does this counteract the appearance of dark circles and any discolouration, illuminating the undereye area, but it also nourishes and hydrates the delicate skin with vitamins C and E. Its lightweight blendable formula also layers perfectly under concealer. Comes in 16 colour-correcting pink- and peach-based shades.
Available at Bobbi Brown counters and official store on Lazada.
2. USE A TINTED SUNSCREEN
If you’re not planning to wear much makeup, wear a tinted sunscreen. Using this, even at the undereye can subtly brighten the area while providing some coverage and protection, said Zhang.
Alternatively, opt for a sunscreen with tone-up properties, advised Siow. These often come with a pink-peach tone, which can help reduce the appearance of the dark circles.
Try: Clarins UV Plus SPF50/PA++++ in Rosy Glow, from S$86
Packed with high sun protection properties and a rosy tone-up hue, it evens out the skin tone and instantly illuminates the complexion. It’s also infused with skin-loving actives like blackcurrant and white tea extracts to soothe the skin and fight against free radical damage.
Available at Clarins boutiques, counters and www.clarins.com.sg
3. USE A SHIMMER EYESHADOW
“Brighten the undereye area by applying a shimmer eyeshadow close to the lash line. The key is not to apply it too low or covering too big an area as it can emphasise puffiness instead,” said Lee. Some shimmer eyeshadow shades to consider, he added, include silver and peach, as well as light gold that would work well with darker skin tones.
Try: Urban Decay Moondust Glitter Eyeshadow, S$35
Contains microfine glitter for a sparkly, shimmery finish, lasting up to 16 hours. Its easy-to-blend formula means you can apply it with your finger or makeup brush to achieve a radiant colour payoff with ease.
Available at Sephora stores and www.sephora.sg
4. DO A HIGH BLUSH PLACEMENT
According to Zhang, applying your blush higher on the cheeks, closer to the undereye area can help divert attention away from the dark circles. “This technique adds warmth and brightness to the face, creating a naturally lifted look.”
As for shades, Siow recommended opting for peach blushers to help counteract the darker tones.
Try: Joocyee Multi-Purpose Cream in C05 Warm Apricot, S$15.90
This cream can be used as an eyeshadow, blusher and even lip colour. Its velvety matte texture creates a smooth finish, blurring away imperfections like fine lines and appearance of enlarged pores.
Available at Watons Ngee Ann City and www.watsons.com.sg
5. GO GRUNGE
Embrace your dark circles by lining the eyes close to the waterline, and gently smudging the line out. By doing so, it can make dark circles look like they’re a part of the whole look, shared Lim.
Try: Diorshow On Stage Crayon Waterproof Kohl Eyeliner in 099 Noir, S$44
This glides on with precision, never tugging at the delicate eye area. Also comes with an applicator tip, allowing you to blend out the line to create an haute couture smokey-eye look with ease. Plus, its waterproof properties means it stays in place, perfect for combating Singapore’s humidity.
Available at Dior Beauty boutiques, counters and www.dior.com/en_sg/beauty.
BEST UNDEREYE CONCEALER TIPS FROM THE PROS
But if you can’t completely ditch your concealer, here’s how you can apply your undereye concealer for a flawless finish.
Step 1: Start with a hydrating eye cream, even more so if you have dry skin, to help create a smooth base, said Zhang. This also prevents the concealer from settling in the creases.
“Prepping the skin area is essential for the concealer to set in as part of the skin,” added Lim.
And for special occasions, you can even prep the skin before with an eye mask too, shared Siow.
Step 2: For those with really intense dark circles, apply an undereye corrector to neutralise the skin tone, said Lee. By doing so, it will reduce the need for more concealer after.
Step 3: Less is more when it comes to concealer application, so start by applying a small amount and build up the coverage as needed.
Begin by applying a bit of concealer at the back of your hand, blend it out, and with what’s left on your finger, dab it onto the entire undereye area, said Lee.
Alternatively, you can also use a damp makeup sponge to blend the concealer for a more natural looking finish, recommended Zhang.
And where the dark circles are more obvious, like the tear trough (the triangular area between the lower eyelid and cheekbone), you can apply a bit more concealer.
Step 4: To finish, lightly sweep loose powder over the area to set your concealer, and makeup, said Siow.
Ultimately, whether you want to use concealer or skip it entirely, it is really up to you. “Makeup is meant to be fun and trends are always changing, so do what makes you comfortable and happy,” advised Siow.