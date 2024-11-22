Logo
Korean bakery chain Tous Les Jours, with Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun as an ambassador, opening first Singapore outlet

The chain specialises in “French Korean-inspired pastries” and bread.

Tous Les Jours’ famous face is Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, who has starred in iconic K-dramas like My Love From The Star and Queen Of Tears. (Photos: Instagram/touslesjours_kr, gr.eaters)

Yip Jieying
22 Nov 2024 11:58AM
Singapore is home to many Korean F&B imports, but some of the biggest K-brands have yet to reach our shores. Korean burger chain Lotteria is set to open its first outlet here next year, while bakery chain Tous Les Jours will debut its Singapore-franchised branch in December.

The outlet is located at Yishun’s Northpoint City and is currently under renovation. Tous Les Jours has around 450 outlets worldwide.

We guess you might have to start rehearsing how to pronounce this bakery’s tricky French name: Too-leh-joo with a silent ‘s’ (tous les jours means ‘every day’ in French).

Despite its Korean origin, the chain has a fancy French name as it specialises in “French Korean-inspired pastries”. Like a classic croissant piped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries, apple jam mont blanc pastry, and Asian-inspired picks like a guava danish and yuzu pie.

It also offers a selection of doughnuts like Korean-style sweet rice doughnuts and red bean doughnuts. The bakery also has a sheer variety of buns and bread, such as salt and butter rolls, potato cheese bread, baguette, croque monsieur, and a well-loved soft Korean bun called soboro bread, topped with crumbly peanut streusel.

What’s a popular Korean brand without an idol ambassador? Tous Les Jours’ famous face is Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, who has starred in iconic K-dramas like My Love from the Star and Queen of Tears.

Tous Les Jours’ Singapore franchise is owned by homegrown F&B company Royal T Group, reported Korean news agency Yonhap. The company runs the LiHo bubble tea chain and Korean eateries like Paik’s Bibim, Nene Chicken and Bornga.

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

