Korean bakery chain Tous Les Jours, with Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun as an ambassador, opening first Singapore outlet

Singapore is home to many Korean F&B imports, but some of the biggest K-brands have yet to reach our shores. Korean burger chain Lotteria is set to open its first outlet here next year, while bakery chain Tous Les Jours will debut its Singapore-franchised branch in December.

The outlet is located at Yishun’s Northpoint City and is currently under renovation. Tous Les Jours has around 450 outlets worldwide.

We guess you might have to start rehearsing how to pronounce this bakery’s tricky French name: Too-leh-joo with a silent ‘s’ (tous les jours means ‘every day’ in French).