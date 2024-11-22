After Queen Of Tears, K-drama star Kim Soo-hyun says his new series will only have ‘15% romance’

Dressed in a dapper navy suit, Kim Soo-hyun – who is known for his melodramatic and romantic roles – was asked how much romance would be involved in Knock-Off. He appeared to do some mental calculations and consulted the series' director Park Hyun-sok on stage, before replying: "15 per cent."

Kim also spoke about the differences between Kim Sung-joon and Baek Hyun-woo – his character from the global hit drama Queen Of Tears.

“[Baek Hyun-woo] was a sweet and caring guy. However, [Kim Sung-joon] is a realistic guy who climbs his way up the ladder,” said Kim.

“The material was so new and fresh. My character has his own tactics for survival.”

Kim later added that his character tries to capture customers with his gaze, akin to a hunter finding his prey.