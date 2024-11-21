Captain America’s Anthony Mackie, K-drama stars in Singapore for Disney showcase

From the new Captain America to everyone’s favourite Attorney Woo, a slew of international celebrities descended upon Singapore on Wednesday (Nov 20) for the Disney Content Showcase APAC 2024.

Amid shrieking fans at Marina Bay Sands, Anthony Mackie, Park Eun-bin, Kim Soo-hyun, Ryu Seung-ryong and others attended Disney Presents: A Night Of Stars at Marquee Singapore.

“That’s the biggest mic I’ve seen” quipped Mackie at the blue carpet, as he gamely held our improvised Captain America shield pillow – a preview of sorts to him taking over the Marvel superhero’s mantle in next year’s Captain America: Brave New World.