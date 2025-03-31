Singaporean celebrity Anna Belle Francis shares her Hari Raya traditions, shaped by food, family, community

Family. Community. Food. For Anna Belle Francis, these three things define the beauty and essence of Hari Raya.

The 47-year-old restaurant co-owner, content creator, and former host-actress first celebrated Hari Raya as a Muslim in 2000, a year after she converted to Islam and married her husband, rapper-actor Sheikh Haikel.

Now, 26 years after embracing Islam, Francis has a deeper and more personal understanding of what makes her Hari Raya traditions special.

“Before marrying Haikel and learning more about Islam, I thought Hari Raya was just an occasion. I didn’t think too much about its significance or how Ramadan carries so much meaning and importance,” Francis, who posts on Instagram under the handle @belleamafia, told CNA Women.