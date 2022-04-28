Bubur lambuk ikan tenggiri: Orang laut family marks Ramadan with grandma's recipe

The holy month of Ramadan has come around again. Muslims all over the world observe Ramadan through fasting, prayer, self-reflection and charity, and it's common to witness people participating in food distributions.

In Singapore, mosques distribute porridge – specifically bubur lambuk, a spiced rice porridge typically containing beef or mutton.

According to one family, bubur lambuk is a favourite for iftar (meal taken by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan) or sahur (pre-dawn meal during Ramadan) as it's believed to provide the body with its daily intake of nutrients while fasting.

The family is behind Orang Laut SG, a home-based business dedicated to promoting the food of the orang laut ("people of the sea" in Malay) community on Pulau Semakau.

And this year, the family participated in the porridge distribution with a twist. Earlier this month, a week into Ramadan, they made and distributed from their home in Jurong West their orang laut version of the iconic dish: Bubur lambuk ikan tenggiri.