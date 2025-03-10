‘Grumpy’ nasi ayam goreng hawker lowers price of star dish for month of Ramadan

Lucky Plaza’s rudest nasi ayam goreng seller is doing very well these days. After 8days.sg ran a 2023 profile on his deep existential angst and flagrant disregard for customer service, Shafiie found himself the most viral hawker in Singapore.

He quickly parlayed his fame into business expansion, opening more outlets for Fiie’s Cafe, the eatery that his mother started over 20 years ago at the Ordinance Engineering Training Institute (OETI) at Ayer Rajah Camp.

GRUMPY GIVES BACK

Shafiie also leant into his grouchy reputation, nicknaming his business Mr Grumpy Fried Chicken. For the month of Ramadan, he has launched a Grumpy Gives Back initiative, where customers can enjoy his Signature Nasi Ayam at S$5 (US$3.75) a plate instead of the usual S$6.50.

The promotion runs daily at all outlets, from 3pm to 6pm, through Ramadan from now till Mar 31.