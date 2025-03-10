Logo
Dining

‘Grumpy’ nasi ayam goreng hawker lowers price of star dish for month of Ramadan
Fiie’s Cafe owner Shafiie. (Photos: 8days/Yip Jieying)

Yip Jieying
10 Mar 2025 04:16PM
Lucky Plaza’s rudest nasi ayam goreng seller is doing very well these days. After 8days.sg ran a 2023 profile on his deep existential angst and flagrant disregard for customer service, Shafiie found himself the most viral hawker in Singapore.

He quickly parlayed his fame into business expansion, opening more outlets for Fiie’s Cafe, the eatery that his mother started over 20 years ago at the Ordinance Engineering Training Institute (OETI) at Ayer Rajah Camp.

GRUMPY GIVES BACK 

Shafiie also leant into his grouchy reputation, nicknaming his business Mr Grumpy Fried Chicken. For the month of Ramadan, he has launched a Grumpy Gives Back initiative, where customers can enjoy his Signature Nasi Ayam at S$5 (US$3.75) a plate instead of the usual S$6.50.

The promotion runs daily at all outlets, from 3pm to 6pm, through Ramadan from now till Mar 31.

Customers can enjoy his Signature Nasi Ayam at $5 a plate instead of the usual $6.50 for the month of Ramadan. (Photo: Yip Jieying)

Shafiie now runs five Fiie’s Cafe outlets with his business partners, with a sixth branch due to open at Blk 406 Tampines St 41.

He shared with 8days.sg: “It feels good [to expand my business], even though it’s stressful at times. It has been an amazing journey, but I’m not letting it get to my head. I couldn’t have done it without my team, shout-out to them!”

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/cg

