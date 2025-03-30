The nutritional reputation of eggs has had ups and down – so how healthy are they?

To many nutrition experts, eggs are golden – one of the most accessible and affordable protein sources available.

Experts point out that eggs are still cheaper than many lean meats and fresh fish. Plus, they’re versatile, portable (when hard-boiled) and an easy lift for anyone new to cooking.

Here’s what we know about them nutritionally.

THEY’RE HIGH IN CHOLESTEROL BUT NOT THE HARMFUL KIND

When Dr Martha Gulati, the director of preventive cardiology at the Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute, sees patients with high cholesterol, they often ask: “Can I eat eggs?”

It’s a fair question. One egg contains 207 milligrammes of dietary cholesterol, which is about three times more than you’d get from a sausage link.

But the cholesterol in eggs probably won’t increase your risk of heart attack and stroke. That’s because dietary cholesterol and blood cholesterol aren’t the same, Dr Gulati said. Blood cholesterol – specifically low-density lipoprotein, or LDL – is what causes the dangerous plaque accumulation in your arteries and veins.

Some blood cholesterol comes from dietary cholesterol, but far more comes from your own liver, she said. Your liver makes more LDL when you eat excess saturated fat. But eggs (unlike sausages) aren’t very fatty. One egg contains just 1.6 grams of saturated fat.

“Of all the things I worry about people eating, eggs really aren’t that bad,” Dr Gulati said.

The scientific community used to be more divided about dietary cholesterol risks, said Dr Philip Greenland, a professor of cardiology and preventive medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. But the Dietary Guidelines for Americans stopped including daily dietary cholesterol limits in 2015, and, in 2019, the American Heart Association published an advisory saying dietary cholesterol is not a major concern for heart disease.

That doesn’t mean people should eat eggs in excess, Dr Greenland said. Studies that have shown eggs don’t increase blood cholesterol mostly focused on moderate egg consumption – think one egg per day or two every other day, he said.

THEY’RE A COMPLETE PROTEIN SOURCE

One egg contains more than six grams of protein, which nutrition experts consider high, relative to its 70 total calories.

The quality of an egg’s protein is also a key benefit, said Sapna Batheja, a dietitian and assistant professor of food and nutrition at George Mason University.

Proteins – the building blocks of your body – are all made of various combinations of 20 amino acids. Your body can make 11 of these amino acids itself, but you must get the other nine from food, Dr Batheja said. Eggs contain all nine, making them a “complete” protein source.

THEY’RE RICH IN CHOLINE

Eggs are one of the highest sources of the multitasking nutrient choline, which is important for your muscle control, metabolism, nervous system, mood and memory, among other things.

Your body can make some choline on its own, but not as much as it needs, said Razan Hallak, a dietitian at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

One egg contains 169 milligrammes of choline, which means two eggs could put you well on your way to meeting the daily recommendation of 550 milligrammes for adult males and 425 milligrammes for females.

Serious choline deficiency is rare in the general public, but most people who are pregnant or nursing don’t get enough. The nutrient plays a role in maintaining and creating healthy cells, Dr Batheja said, and it’s important for early brain development.

READY TO GET CRACKING?

No matter how you prepare them, eggs provide high-quality protein and nutrients, experts said. (But make sure to cook them all the way through to avoid salmonella.)

If you’re trying to reduce saturated fat in your diet, Dr Batheja suggested cooking eggs with minimal butter. And if you cook them with oil, it’s best to use a heart-healthy option, like olive oil.

“Hard-boiled eggs are absolutely fantastic,” she added. This method only requires water.

And although an egg-white omelette is completely fat-free, experts don’t typically advise going in that direction. That’s because most of the egg’s nutrients, including choline, are found in the yolk.

To ensure you’re eating healthfully when you eat eggs, Dr Gulati recommended paying attention to the rest of your plate. People often pair eggs with fatty foods like sausage and bacon, which, unlike eggs themselves, do raise your risk for heart disease.

Instead, try pairing them with plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

By Caroline Hopkins Legaspi © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.