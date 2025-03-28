Celebrity travel files: Actor and artist Chen Xi’s guide to London for shopping, sightseeing, eating
If you love history, culture, fashion and food, keep this list handy for your next trip to the English capital.
Fact: Singaporeans love to travel, and taking off during a long weekend is the best way for many.
But sometimes, if you play your cards right, you might just be able to squeeze in a longer trip, which makes the vacation even sweeter. This means that you can visit cities and countries outside of Asia, like London.
And CNA Lifestyle knows just the celebrity to ask for travel tips if you’re heading there.
Back in Singapore after his Masters’ programme in London, where he was based for 16 months, artist and artiste Chen Xi shares his insider picks on where to shop, eat and visit for a memorable trip. Move aside Buckingham Palace and Big Ben.
According to Chen, he used to be a meticulous travel planner. But since meeting his partner, his approach to travel has become more relaxed.
“I’ve recently embraced a more flaneur-style of travel, wandering without a strict plan and even taking the time to urban sketch my surroundings. It has shifted from ‘checking off must-visit spots’ to simply being present and enjoying the moment," said the son of local celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen.
But the best thing about being in London for Chen, is the access to cultural, historical and architectural spaces. “As a history and art enthusiast, I love that these places are so easily accessible. Seeing artifacts and paintings in person after studying them back in Singapore is an incredible experience. Plus, many museums and historical landmarks are free to enter!”
And in case you're curious about what came out of this, Chen is showcasing line-art illustrations and sketches inspired by his time in the United Kingdom and Europe in his first solo exhibition. Titled, Xi The World, the exhibit is ongoing at Zall Bookstore at Wheelock Place until Apr 20.
DRESSING FOR LONDON'S RAINY DAYS
Without a doubt, London is known for its often grey, rainy and unpredictable weather. So a solid pair of waterproof boots is a must, said Chen.
To keep him warm and protected from the rain, Chen’s must-have is his Barbour boots, a gift from his mother (MediaCorp actress Xiang Yun) and fiancee. “They’ve been a lifesaver in both cold and wet conditions. Plus, they’re also versatile enough to pair with most outfits.”
In addition, he added that a waterproof raincoat would also be good to have, especially if you need to get from one place to another quickly.
And if style is priority, then layering with a classic trench or wool coat would give an element of that Kingsman-esque London look, said Chen.
Incidentally, this is a style that Chen personally subscribes to. In fact, his go-to outfit is a base layer (usually Uniqlo Heattech) and an Oxford shirt or lightweight sweater, which he completes with a long grey coat. “I lean towards classic, gentleman-style looks, especially when visiting museums or galleries.”
QUINTESSENTIALLY BRITISH SHOPPING
It’s easy to forget that London has its own vibrant fashion scene, especially when her European siblings – Paris and Milan, are often ranked higher among fashionistas.
But from chic suits at Saville Row – think James Bond – to avant-garde brands like Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood, London can be a haven for fashion enthusiasts in the know.
If you're looking to channel your inner International Man (or Woman) of Mystery, Chen recommended Huntsman for its tailored suits. “The brand is famous for inspiring the Kingsman movie franchise!” And the men aren’t the only ones who get it here as Huntsman also offers bespoke women’s tailoring.
Alternatively, you can also check out Reiss. Besides suits, the brand also does menswear and womenswear that are perfect for every occasion, taking you from work to play.
And like many Londoners, Chen also heads to Boots for his grooming needs. “It’s the UK’s equivalent of Guardian or Watsons and my go-to for healthcare and grooming products.”
There, he gets Vitamin D supplements to help him deal with “winter depression”, which can happen when reduced sunlight exposure affects the body’s serotonin levels.
While Chen admitted that he’s not quite a shopaholic, he’s “definitely been sent on errands” to pick up things for his family and friends during his time in London.
These, he shared, have ranged from Burberry scarves and Dr Martens boots to Jo Malone London perfumes and Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare.
He’s also accompanied his fiancee and sister shopping to popular haunts like Dover Street Market and Covent Garden.
However, if you’re looking for a unique souvenir to remember your time in London by, especially if you’re a bookworm, Chen recommended paying a visit to Cecil Court. “This street is lined with stores selling rare books, antique literature and even historical music scores. It’s a chance to take home a piece of history.”
Don’t forget some of the greatest literary writers are British, like William Shakespeare, Jane Austen, Agatha Christie and Charles Dickens.
EATING WHERE THE LOCALS EAT
When it comes to food, London is more than just fish and chips.
And thankfully so, because food is always part of this Singaporean's travel itinerary. “I make it a point to include at least two to three traditional local dishes that are recommended by locals rather than hyped-up tourist spots.”
So if you’re looking to try some local grub, Chen has got you covered with three of his favourite spots.
1. HOST CAFE
A cosy spot tucked inside a beautiful church, making it a unique and peaceful place to grab a coffee.
Host Cafe at St Mary Aldermary, Watling Street, London EC4M 9BW.
2. BRASSERIES ZEDEL
It offers an elegant Parisian brasserie experience without burning a hole in your wallet. “Zedel also has a gorgeous art deco style, which I love; and the two-course meal is only £16.95 (S$29.50) is a real steal.”
Brasserie Zedel at 20 Sherwood Street, London W1F 7ED.
3. BLACKLOCK
What’s a visit to London without having a proper Sunday roast. “It’s hands down the best – perfectly cooked meat, crispy roast potatoes and rich gravy,” shared Chen.
Blacklock at16a Bedford Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 9HE.
SEEING LONDON THROUGH CHEN’S EYES
“Whenever friends visit, I take them on a ‘Middle Temple – Strand Walk – Covent Garden’ tour for a solid mix of history, culture and city life all in a few hours!”
It starts at Maughan Library, a stunning historic library, and then moves on to Middle Temple. “This fascinating place has remained unchanged since the 15th century. Walking through its cobbled streets and past the gas-lit lamps feels like stepping back in time.”
Next up, is Temple Church. “One of the only four round churches in England and where the Knights Templar (a Catholic military order founded in 1118 to protect Christian pilgrims who were travelling to the Holy Land) are supposedly buried,” shared Chen. Da Vinci Code fans won’t want to miss this stop.
Then a detour, passing by King's College London, where Chen studied, along Strand, and finishing off at Covent Garden to do a little shopping and enjoy some street performances.
STAYING SAFE IN LONDON
“London is an incredible city, but like any big city, you have to stay aware,” said Chen.
Here’s what you can do to stay safe:
- Keep your belongings secure. This means not leaving your phone on tables or in the outer pockets of your bag or coat. Snatch thefts can happen, especially with people zooming by on e-scooters.
- Stick to well-lit areas. London is a great city to walk about, but it’s still best to exercise caution and avoid dark, empty streets, especially when you’re out at night. If something feels off, trust your instincts and take a safer route.
- Plan your journey home. Trains and stations can unexpectedly close, so don’t forget to check the transport schedules, using apps like Google Maps or Citymapper, if you’re staying out late.