Celebrity travel files: Actor and artist Chen Xi’s guide to London for shopping, sightseeing, eating

Fact: Singaporeans love to travel, and taking off during a long weekend is the best way for many.

But sometimes, if you play your cards right, you might just be able to squeeze in a longer trip, which makes the vacation even sweeter. This means that you can visit cities and countries outside of Asia, like London.

And CNA Lifestyle knows just the celebrity to ask for travel tips if you’re heading there.

Back in Singapore after his Masters’ programme in London, where he was based for 16 months, artist and artiste Chen Xi shares his insider picks on where to shop, eat and visit for a memorable trip. Move aside Buckingham Palace and Big Ben.