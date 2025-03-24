Premarital health screening: Why you and your fiance should go for a check-up before you get married

Once you decide to get married, you might create a to-do list so that your journey towards your wedding day is a smooth one. One thing couples might want to add to this list is getting a premarital health screening.

This helps ensure you get to enjoy a long, healthy life together and prepares you for any medical issues that might crop up in the future, especially if you’re planning to have children.

Dr Teo Cheng Rong, a family physician at Healthway Medical, explained that premarital health screening differs from regular health screening because it focuses on conditions that may impact fertility, pregnancy and the health of the unborn child.

Dr Irene Gay, in-house general practitioner at HealthConnexion at Farrer Park Medical Centre, said that in regular health screenings, “the focus is on detecting chronic diseases like high cholesterol, diabetes and/or cancers”.

Premarital health screenings involve tests to assess key health factors that could impact a couple’s future together, said Dr Jessica Beh, a general practitioner at DTAP Clinic.

These include tests for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), genetic blood disorders, fertility health and other potentially serious medical conditions – particularly if there is a significant family history of them.

“Many of these health issues – such as blood issues like thalassaemia – often fly under the radar, making them unknown to couples without proper testing,” she told CNA Women. Thalassaemia is a genetic condition that can lead to low red blood cell counts and other complications.

NOT JUST FOR FAMILY PLANNING

Premarital health screening is not just for couples who intend to have children.

Dr Teo explained that some conditions detected through the screening, such as infections, can be transmitted during sexual intercourse. Early detection is crucial to prevent potential health risks and ensure both partners remain informed about their health status, whether or not they plan to start a family.