Period cramps, pregnancy diabetes, low iron levels: What you should eat and what to avoid

When it comes to preventative health, factors such as screening, vaccination and DNA testing come into play. But what you eat – or don’t – also has an important role.

For instance, a friend who developed ovarian cysts was advised by her gynaecologist not to eat pasta and soya beans.

Another friend who has low haemoglobin levels was advised to add beetroot and liver, both high in iron, to her diet.

Meanwhile, a family member who is at risk of heart disease was recommended to adopt a Mediterranean diet that is high in nuts, beans, vegetables and fruits.

So there's some truth to the adage “you are what you eat”. CNA Women finds out how certain foods can help (or hinder) your health.

REDUCING PERIOD PAIN AND PREMENSTRUAL SYNDROME

Drinking a cup of hot tea or eating dark chocolate are both popular remedies for painful menstrual cramps. But is there any truth in them?

Certain foods do contain minerals or vitamins that help you feel less pain. A 2019 clinical paper in South Korea, which studied 200 students aged 18 to 25 years old, found that vitamin D, vitamin E and ginger were useful in reducing the severity of dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain). Ginger had the most significant pain-reducing effect, followed by vitamin D and vitamin E.

Anthea Zee, a dietitian at the Nutrition and Dietetics Department at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said that you can add ginger into food, drink it as ginger tea or take ginger supplements.

Vitamin D can be found in walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, eggs, and in oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines. Vitamin E is found in wheat germ, dry roasted sunflower seeds, almonds and peanut butter.

A combination of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties and found to be more effective in relieving menstrual pain, Zee said. While omega-3 fatty acids can be found in oily fish, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds and eggs, you can find vitamin B12 in dairy products, fortified breakfast cereals and milk alternatives.