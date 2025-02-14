'So… how did you two meet?': 7 charming love stories from women in Singapore on how they met their husbands

In 2011, I was part of a youth leadership programme at Perdaus, an Islamic educational organisation.

That year, our batch went on a training excursion to Gunung Ledang, a mountain in Johor, Malaysia.

The hike included climbing up a mountain using a rope. When we reached this part, my group mates and I were exhausted from a long day of hiking. Everyone else was injured so they went ahead first and I took the initiative to carry the big bag of food and water rations for our group.

It wasn’t my first hike, but I felt emotionally, mentally and physically drained. The height made me nervous but I told myself to just get it over and done with.

After I made sure that everyone had reached the top, I started my climb but the combination of the weight I was carrying and my exhaustion led me to lose my footing. My legs got tangled up with the rope.

This caused me to turn upside down and before I knew it, I was hanging by my feet.

I couldn’t see clearly. I remember looking down and wanting to throw up. I panicked and my breathing picked up. I was praying so hard and desperately trying to calm down. I barely had the strength to right my body and worse, I was all alone.

I was about to scream for help when suddenly, I heard someone to my right shouting my name. “Ain! Look at me!”

I turned and saw a guy I didn’t recognise on a rope.

“Swing your backpack towards me and I’ll swing my rope to you. Come here, I’ll help you!”

So I did as he instructed – and I was safe.