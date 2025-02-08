The Singapore women’s softball team's big goal this year is a SEA Games gold and they've already started work

It is 1.30pm on a Sunday, and the weather is scorching hot. A group of 20-something women are out on a field in Jurong East – members of Team Singapore Women’s Softball.

Each one wears a red jersey with the word “Singapore” emblazoned across the chest, black shorts, knee-high socks and trainers, with sunglasses, caps or visors for sun protection.

The training session begins with runs around Jurong Softball Field. They do a slow jog then speed up for a short distance before resuming jogging.

Under a sheltered area, they do agility and mobility drills, and then for the next few hours, they’ll be pitching, batting, fielding, base running, sliding and stealing bases. Training ends at 6pm.

That’s just one of three training sessions that the Singapore Women’s Softball team currently undergoes every week. On Tuesday and Thursday nights, there are three-hour gym sessions at the Singapore Sports Hub.