Ang Ku Kueh Girl is helping the Singapore women’s softball team raise funds for their SEA Games 2025 journey

Ang Ku Kueh Girl has teamed up with Team Singapore Women’s Softball to support their journey towards qualifying for the next Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, held in Thailand in December 2025.

The collaboration of sports and art, believed to be the first of its kind in Singapore, aims to raise funds for the team's training and competition expenses while also inspiring the next generation of local athletes.

The partnership was born out of a shared vision between Ang Ku Kueh Girl’s creator Wang Shijia, and the members of the softball team.

Players Adelia Koh, 21, and Guo Rundongni, 26, approached the designer earlier this year on the possibility of a collaboration. Koh knew about Ang Ku Kueh Girl through the character’s WhatsApp sticker series, having used them in her daily life.

Wang doesn’t play softball, but after listening to their story of trying to put Singapore on the regional softball scene, couldn’t help but think that the team’s experience resonated with her own as an entrepreneur-artist.

Wang said: “Sporting excellence and building a strong illustrated character brand, such as Ang Ku Kueh Girl, both demand significant financial resources, time, and energy. Athletes require substantial funding for training, nutrition, recovery, and competitions.”

THE ANG KU KUEH GIRL COLLAB

Wang and the softball team wanted to create practical yet stylish products that fans could use to show their support during matches. For example, the towel can be used as a banner to cheer the team on.