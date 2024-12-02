Ang Ku Kueh Girl is helping the Singapore women’s softball team raise funds for their SEA Games 2025 journey
The collaboration features exclusive limited-edition designs with the beloved local character in softball poses, on merchandise such as an umbrella, sports towel, handheld fan, reusable bag and lanyard.
Ang Ku Kueh Girl has teamed up with Team Singapore Women’s Softball to support their journey towards qualifying for the next Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, held in Thailand in December 2025.
The collaboration of sports and art, believed to be the first of its kind in Singapore, aims to raise funds for the team's training and competition expenses while also inspiring the next generation of local athletes.
The partnership was born out of a shared vision between Ang Ku Kueh Girl’s creator Wang Shijia, and the members of the softball team.
Players Adelia Koh, 21, and Guo Rundongni, 26, approached the designer earlier this year on the possibility of a collaboration. Koh knew about Ang Ku Kueh Girl through the character’s WhatsApp sticker series, having used them in her daily life.
Wang doesn’t play softball, but after listening to their story of trying to put Singapore on the regional softball scene, couldn’t help but think that the team’s experience resonated with her own as an entrepreneur-artist.
Wang said: “Sporting excellence and building a strong illustrated character brand, such as Ang Ku Kueh Girl, both demand significant financial resources, time, and energy. Athletes require substantial funding for training, nutrition, recovery, and competitions.”
THE ANG KU KUEH GIRL COLLAB
Wang and the softball team wanted to create practical yet stylish products that fans could use to show their support during matches. For example, the towel can be used as a banner to cheer the team on.
To prepare for the collaboration, Wang studied softball playing poses online and discussed ideas with Koh and Guo.
The limited-edition merchandise features Ang Ku Kueh Girl in action-packed softball moments, such as with a bat in hand, and winding up for a powerful throw, ready to make a game-changing play.
Said Foo Pei, president of the Singapore Baseball and Softball Association (SBSA): “These designs embody the spirit of softball, capturing the dynamic energy and dedication of being a player. Ang Ku Kueh Girl, a beloved Singaporean character, perfectly embodies the positive and determined spirit we strive to instil in our players.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP WITH FUNDRAISING
The public can head to the SBSA website to make donations to support the team’s fundraising efforts and receive exclusive fan packs in return.
For a S$55 donation, donors will receive the Fan Pack Starter, which comprises a sports towel, umbrella and handheld fan.
There’s also the Fan Pack Deluxe, which includes the same three items and an additional reusable bag and lanyard, for a S$70 donation.
Every donation is eligible for a 2.5 times tax deduction. All proceeds will go towards the team’s training, competitions, community outreach programmes and replacing essential equipment, as they work towards qualifying for SEA Games 2025.
Foo told CNA Women that “the fundraising target through the Ang Ku Kueh Girl collaboration is part of a broader effort to cover the costs of training trips and competitions for the upcoming year”.
The Singapore women’s softball team comprises 32 athletes actively training, supported by three coaches. Among the players, seven are working adults with day jobs, while the rest are university students.
A single overseas training trip for the team can cost between S$20,000 and S$80,000, depending on the location.
Foo said: “Preparing for major tournaments requires participation in costly overseas competitions or training trips for around 20 people, covering airfares, accommodation, and food. While SBSA (with the help of SportSG) subsidises the cost, players still co-pay, which can strain families, especially for student athletes.”
AIMING FOR A SEA GAMES 2025 MEDAL
While the team hasn’t won any major competitions yet, they’ve been achieving promising results. At the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, they placed sixth, beating long-time rival Hong Kong and closing in on South Korea in the Asian rankings. They also finished fifth at the recent Asian University Women’s Softball Cup.
Since softball isn’t included in every SEA Games (the last was in 2019), qualifying for SEA Games 2025 is a key goal for the team. “Historically, the best our national women’s softball team has achieved at a SEA Games is a silver medal in 2007 in Thailand and we hope to be in the running for a medal in Thailand next year,” said Foo.
In addition to fundraising, the team engages in community outreach and grassroots development, such as a basic clinic to introduce the fundamentals of softball to beginners.
The donation drive with Ang Ku Kueh Girl runs from now until Mar 31, 2025. However, fundraising efforts will continue through December 2025 as the team prepares for the SEA Games.
“Through this arts meet sports collaboration, I hope that Ang Ku Kueh Girl can play a role in supporting Singapore’s pursuit of sporting excellence,” said Wang. “By leveraging her relatability, she can contribute to a meaningful cause.”
