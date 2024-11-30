He is Singapore's only 'run concierge' – the hotel job you didn't know existed
What exactly does a run concierge do? We go running with Eddie Chang from The Westin Singapore to understand why he's so loved that former guests return to stay just for him.
The sky is still dark when I arrive at the lobby of The Westin Singapore to meet Eddie Chang. I half-regret suggesting a run at the ungodly hour of 7am on a Thursday. I hate running and I hate waking up early.
But what better way to put myself in his shoes? Chang is the premium hotel’s first and only “run concierge”, a job he’s held for a decade – and one I just found out exists.
A concierge is a hospitality professional who assists and provides personalised services to individuals, like arranging transport, booking restaurant reservations, and recommending local tours and activities.
Chang, on the other hand, leads the RunWestin programme, taking guests on runs (or jogs) around the city starting and ending at the hotel, located at Asia Square Tower 2. There are two official routes; one around 5km, and the other, around 8km.
The longer route takes guests to the Marina Barrage area – and even past a scenic spot to catch the sunrise.
Our 5km trail that morning to Gardens by the Bay is the “easier” route.
Minutes before my session with Chang, I spot the sprightly 54-year-old with a guest, his energy palpable even from a distance. His cheeks are flushed and his hair is tousled. Has he just completed another run? Before 7am?
A banner of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon happening from Nov 29 to Dec 1 frames the entrance of Westin Singapore, the marathon’s official elite hotel, taunting me. Suddenly I fully regret my decision that will soon reveal my physical ineptitude.
But Chang turns out to be less a fanatic gym bro, more an unassuming uncle. He reassures me that we can go as slow – or fast – as I want.
The only marathons I enjoy are movie and TV show marathons, while he runs for a living. But somehow, I believe him.
THE ONLY DEDICATED RUN CONCIERGE IN SINGAPORE
While other hospitality properties or gyms here might offer similar services, the dedicated run concierge role is unique to Westin Singapore. The wellness-focused brand has over 150 run concierges around the world.
For now, Chang is its only hire in Singapore – and he's living his dream. Before he started distance running in his 30s, he was in track and field and played football growing up. He also had experience in sports and fitness, including within the hospitality industry.
When he received the fateful call that Westin Singapore was looking for a run concierge, he snapped up the offer after hearing about the “exciting” job scope, which included leading guest runs and the hotel’s running activities.
“I can take this as my own running too, which I love to do. And it’s also going to be part of my career,” he said.
Chang did not need to show off his running ability during his hiring interview, though it would have been immediately obvious if he wasn’t up to par.
Guests can technically book a run with him anytime he’s on duty, although most stick to his "official" running slots. He runs on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 7am, even when there are no guest bookings.
On days that he doesn’t have a run scheduled, he takes care of the hotel’s workout studio.
SEEING SINGAPORE BY RUNNING
As the Westin Singapore’s main clientele are business travellers, the demand for runs is usually highest in the morning, so guests can pack in a workout before starting their day.
Some also book a run because they feel intimidated to explore a foreign city alone. Even when they know about Singapore’s safety, they simply need a companion to kick off their first run.
Chang is happy to oblige, doubling up as an unofficial tour guide for various major attractions during the run. The latter service is the hallmark hospitality touch, differentiating a run concierge from the average running club or personal trainer.
“I give these guests assurance and confidence (to) navigate the city and tell them what to look out for. I like to share (about) different locations, so they know where to go, even in the evening when they go for a walk (alone). I tell them to go see Gardens by the Bay, the light show, at their own pace,” he said.
“Some are here alone, so they tell me they would like to bring their family and kids on this route next time.”
Should guests eventually feel comfortable enough to run without Chang, they can still access the hotel’s official routes via the Strava app.
There are also two additional curated routes on the app: One incorporates the heritage landmarks along the Singapore River, and another that's “a bit more intense” takes on Fort Canning Park’s hill. While he doesn't usually accompany guests on these runs, they are free to put in a special request.
Running helps you to see the city in a different light, Chang believes. When you’re in foreign surroundings, you learn to be more alert and present, experiencing parts of a city you may usually miss.
“You also feel good when you’re moving. All these components – physically, psychologically – give you a good vibe for the day. Sometimes you don’t sleep well, or you don’t like the coffee that you make and drink every day. But somehow exercise can change your mood,” he added.
In his experience, Singapore is the “best city” to run in because of the infrastructure. The park connector network, for instance, can connect runners from Marina Bay to East Coast.
Spontaneous runs are also possible here, with several safe paths accessible within minutes.
Runners in less convenient cities, on the other hand, may have to travel a distance to a certain spot before they can start their run.
Occasionally, there are guests who prefer Chang to pace them in silence, although his instinct is to regale them with anecdotes as they run – a feat requiring impressive stamina and memory.
“Gardens by the Bay is the most talked about attraction. But most of our corporate guests, who have been here a whole week, say that if they didn’t go on a run (with me), they wouldn’t have (gotten to) see inside part of the garden,” he shared post-run.
FROM HABITUAL RUNNERS TO REPEAT GUESTS
In general, most guests who join Chang are seasoned runners thankful they don't have to disrupt their regular routine while away from their home country.
“Running is habitual. Even when you’re travelling, you still try to make time. It’s part of the start of your day, like a cup of coffee. These guests will instantly look for it,” he said.
Then there are guests a tad more hardcore, complete with training plans leading up to a race. He recalled one who was new to Singapore, but wanted to cover a long route. The pair ran about 15km together before the guest carried on alone to the East Coast area.
Such guests are “always there”, he noted. “They would like to carry on with their run training. It’s unbreakable.”
The “run” in his job title aside, Chang is fundamentally a concierge. So, he ensures every run matches the guest's workout purpose and fitness level.
In the lead up to this weekend’s marathon, for example, he led monthly run clinics and community runs. He suggests a “shakeout run” of about 5km for marathon guests who arrive close to race day to help them acclimatise to Singapore’s humid weather and environment.
For travellers who have just come from a flight, he proposes “easy recovery runs” to get their body moving and warmed up, alleviating jetlag and leg stiffness.
I give guests assurance and confidence to navigate the city.
These responsibilities aren't mere window dressing either. Westin Singapore retained Chang as a run concierge amid the pandemic because his role was considered core to the brand – even though the heavily-impacted hotel industry was eliminating many positions.
And it seems the payoff, while subtle, is significant.
On our way back, we bump into a guest who waves at my companion like she has met an old friend. To be fair, she probably has – Chang has “repeat guests” who decide to stay at the hotel again purely because they once ran with him.
“I have some guests who come back after a long time, like three years. It really touches me when people remember they had a good run with me. Maybe they ran in the heavy rain, and they really enjoyed the experience and routine,” he said.
Other guests who have run with Chang also tell their colleagues and business partners coming to stay at the hotel to look out for him.
Earlier in the morning, I confess I’ve always felt like an inadequate runner compared with more athletic friends in school. But I want to overcome this mental hurdle. I want to run because I love running, not despite the fact that I hate it.
I think. I’m not sure. I don’t know even where to begin.
Chang nods. He’s heard it all before.
“I always encourage (people like you) to just start with a walk. You can do a 30-minute walk. Eventually, you can do a walk-run-break, like two minutes of running, one minute of walking. Do it for 15 minutes. Over time, increase it to 20, 30 minutes, and eventually an hour,” he says.
Start with 3km to 5km, he advises, or a distance I don’t find too daunting.
With the confidence built from mastering this groundwork, it won’t be “too difficult” to start running eventually. And when I do, I hope I remember his couple of key reminders.
In running, as in life, "go at your own pace" and "just keep breathing".