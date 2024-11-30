He is Singapore's only 'run concierge' – the hotel job you didn't know existed

The sky is still dark when I arrive at the lobby of The Westin Singapore to meet Eddie Chang. I half-regret suggesting a run at the ungodly hour of 7am on a Thursday. I hate running and I hate waking up early.

But what better way to put myself in his shoes? Chang is the premium hotel’s first and only “run concierge”, a job he’s held for a decade – and one I just found out exists.

A concierge is a hospitality professional who assists and provides personalised services to individuals, like arranging transport, booking restaurant reservations, and recommending local tours and activities.

Chang, on the other hand, leads the RunWestin programme, taking guests on runs (or jogs) around the city starting and ending at the hotel, located at Asia Square Tower 2. There are two official routes; one around 5km, and the other, around 8km.

The longer route takes guests to the Marina Barrage area – and even past a scenic spot to catch the sunrise.

Our 5km trail that morning to Gardens by the Bay is the “easier” route.