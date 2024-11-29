987FM DJ Sonia Chew is engaged, boyfriend proposed while she was eating Hokkien mee

"You don’t just show me love, you show my family and my friends that same love too!" she chirped.

According to Chew, Sng told her he had been carrying the ring around the entire day and was trying to find the perfect moment to pop the question.

"That moment happened to be by the beach, while I was inhaling my favourite Hokkien mee, so needless to say, I was really surprised! Couldn’t have asked for a more perfect scenario," she laughed.

As ecstatic as she is, the new wife-to-be seems pretty lost about the next steps to take towards their wedding.

"What am I supposed to do next? I’m so bad at planning anything aside from work related things," chuckled Chew. "I’m literally the person that shows up to the party just to have a good time."

Chew's showbiz pals have since flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations again my baby!!!!!! Lifetime supply of Hokkien mee by [Sng] from now on!!!!" wrote YES 933 DJ Hazelle Teo.

Sng also left a comment on Chew's post.

"I was wondering why I was getting so many messages in my meeting. Now I know why… haha. Congrats bae!" he joked.

Chew's reply? "We got a comedian here....No exchanges or refunds by the way!!!!!"

This story was originally published in 8Days.