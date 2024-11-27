MasterChef Singapore S4 winner opening restaurant in January, will serve modern Southeast Asian street food

The last time 8days.sg caught up with MasterChef Singapore Season 4 winner Inderpal Singh, 34, he was co-hosting local brunch pop-up A Uniquely Singaporean Brunch.

Since then, the chef has dipped his toes in a bunch of other foodie adventures – he worked at one-Michelin-starred wood-fired restaurant Burnt Ends as chef de partie, then embarked on month-long trips to various parts of India, where he hosted pop-ups serving mod Asian street food at partner restaurants.

He also dabbled in the private dining scene, where he served six-course meals to clients. Now, the champ is finally settling down at a permanent spot – his very own restaurant Meh’r (pronounced meh-err, named after his two-year-old daughter), set to open next January.

Meh’r will serve modern Southeast Asian street food inspired by Singh’s travels. The chef will be stationed at the restaurant daily, cooking alongside a team of chefs.

The South Bridge Road restaurant will have a 30-seat dining room on the ground floor and a 25-seat bar on the second level. Singh tells 8days.sg it will sport a “funky interior”, with street signs and vibey landscape pictures from around Southeast Asia.