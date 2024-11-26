28 Singapore brands for your locally-shopped Christmas gifts: Homeware, fashion, books, food and more
Ditch the cookie-cutter gifts and make this Christmas as special as the people you're shopping for.
If Christmas gift shopping were a bingo game, soap, candles and chocolates would be a surefire win. But Singapore’s small businesses are upping the ante with delicious looking soaps, candles with second lives and chocolates infused with teh tarik and masala chai.
Shopping locally not only means gifting one-of-a-kind presents; you also get to support homegrown artisans and, in many cases, causes that give back to society.
From handcrafted homeware and fun fashion to books, stationery and tasty treats, these 28 brands are all you need to sleigh your holiday shopping this year.
HOMEWARE
1. Hands Design
The founder of Hands Design is living proof it’s never too late to discover your passion. At 59, after countless YouTube tutorials, this former cement truck driver-turned-self-taught craftsman now creates stunning wooden and resin homeware along with his family. Think charcuterie boards for party hosts, or desktop stands and wrist rests for your workaholic pals. Finally, home office essentials that fit the study they painstakingly designed.
2. Hikari & Shores
Sure, Taobao makes home decor shopping easy, but mass-produced items rarely compare to one-of-a-kind creations. Enter Hikari and Shores, founded by a wedding photographer-turned-artist with a flair for crafting intricate wooden lighthouses, cabins and even 4x4s. Perched on “rocks” and suspended in wooden frames, these enchanting pieces are perfect for commemorating a shared adventure or adding a touch of magic to any space.
3. Habichl
Working alongside her “employee of the month” – a mini dachshund named Riley – the founder of Habichl creates tufted textile pieces inspired by nature and its vibrant colours. From coasters to wall-hung rugs adorned with flora and fauna, these functional designs also shine as art when arranged in a three-by-three grid. Don’t miss her latest creations on The Stacked Store, like the sunny side-up and burger stack coasters.
4. Clean Folks Club
Soaps might be the go-to budget gifts, but let’s be honest – they’re often forgettable. Which is why Clean Folks Club is changing that with “creative dessert soaps”. The Christmas Wreath Cake Soap combines festive scents like lemon, vanilla, peppermint, and cranberry, while the Ang Ku Kueh Soap brings Christmas colours and a chuckle. Or get ahead with the Pineapple Tart Soap Set – Chinese New Year is only a couple of months away.
5. The Plant Loft
For the friend who can’t keep their plant alive longer than a YouTube Premium trial, the Plant Loft’s gift sets come with guides that spell out everything – where to place them, how much water they need and how to revive them when they’re looking a little sad. Looking for something cute that’s nearly impossible to kill? Try the heart-shaped Hoya Kerrii, which only needs watering once a week.
6. NPCC
No, not the National Police Cadet Corps – this NPCC is a fresh creative concept store lighting up New Bahru. Their acrylic lamps are customisable, with layers and colours crafted for fans of the dopamine decor trend. These lamps will feel right at home on an eclectic display shelf and, even in a neutral home, deliver just the right pop of colour to brighten the mood – and the room.
7. Ves Studio
Who said pottery had to be boring beige? Ves Studio, nestled in Chip Bee Gardens, redefines ceramics with playful handmade homeware. The Ishi Collection, available in three vibrant colourways, brings texture and charm to your coffee or tea routine, while the Messymsxi 2.0 collaboration features hand-painted vases and plates that double as wall art. Feeling quirky? Their face-adorned pieces will add a touch of whimsy in any space.
8. Pass It On
From plantable candles to crockery made from upcycled rice and coconut husks, Pass It On’s products are here to bring the festive cheer without the waste. Even the packaging is designed with care – their limited-edition furoshiki wraps transform into hand towels, table mats, or wine bottle holders; while reusable gift tags double as coasters. Now, that’s what we call guilt-free gifting.
9. Goodness Gracious
Founded by a mum determined to ditch plastic, Goodness Gracious is another option for eco-conscious shoppers. Their handmade beeswax food wraps use 100 per cent cotton fabric, Australian beeswax, organic coconut oil, and natural tree resin, and come in designs like Peranakan tiles and Italian villas. A thoughtful gift for any budding domestic goddess – and a win for planet Earth too.
10. Sojao
Sojao’s bed linen is proof that solid-coloured bed linen is anything but boring, but there’s more to their products than aesthetics. GOTS-certified, breathable and softer with every wash, their sheets are ideal for Singapore’s humid nights. Pair them with their lightweight Summer Quilts – available in a smaller size for fur kids – for the ultimate snuggle session.
FASHION
11. Beyond The Vines
Available in four sizes and a wide range of colours, the Dumpling Bag is a familiar sight in Singapore for good reason. But while this hero product gets all the glory, other versatile designs like the Crunch Carryall deserve some love too. Water-resistant and spacious enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, this nylon tote might just be the better pick for the men on your gift list.
12. Jiakuma
Here’s another dumpling bag that caught our eye. Inspired by the childhood game of five stones, Jiakuma’s Origami Dumpling Bag is part of their Japanese-inspired collection, alongside the octagonal Mariko and knotted Kiki series. Hand-stitched in Singapore with textiles from around the world, the bags feature loud, quirky prints. Many designs are reversible, so you're basically getting two bags for the price of one. (#girlmath)
13. Studio Qiling
Studio Qiling, whose co-founder boasts a Louis Vuitton and Goyard pedigree, stands out with silk accessories featuring hand-drawn flora and fauna. The Classic Porcelain Cat – one of their bestsellers, depicting a Singapura Cat frolicking among blue-and-white florals inspired by traditional Chinese porcelain. The print can be worn as a scarf, bandeau, kimono, or our personal favourite, the pareo, which transforms into a halter top or wrap skirt.
14. Snuggly Studio
Snuggly Studio started with quirky rugs for floors, tables, and walls but has since expanded into clothing. Gifting apparel can be a gamble, but their graphic tees and neutral loungewear are safe bets. The Intentional Summer tee is a gentle reminder to slow down and embrace self-care, while the New Curves co-ord set – with its curved hem and slouchy slacks – makes a trendy airport outfit for your jet-setting friend.
15. Plain SuppliesPlain Supplies made its debut on Kickstarter with The Everyday Watch, a minimalist, logo-free timepiece featuring three interchangeable straps – leather, nylon, or steel mesh – that are compatible with Apple, Samsung and Garmin smartwatches. What really caught our eye, though, is their Disney collab, which sneaks a hidden Mickey onto the M90’s watch face. Who says crossovers had to be kiddish?
16. Faire Collective
Also born on Kickstarter, Faire Collective is all about clean, polished designs with compartments that actually make sense for modern professionals. (Brief)case in point: The Bond All-Purpose Briefcase has a spot for everything from laptops to chargers. Frequent travellers will love the trolley slot strap that slides onto carry-on luggage, and the small pockets for mobile pins and SIM cards? Total game-changers.
17. Rugged Gentlemen Shoppe
For adventurers who like a bit of scruff, try Rugged Gentlemen Shoppe from Obbigood Label. Founded in 2019 by a group of crafters, it blends premium leather with all things outdoorsy for a tough yet refined look. Take their handmade belt made from full-grain cowhide and solid brass buckles that develop a patina over time, or the OGL Kingsman Bi-Fold Wallet, crafted from “almost unbreakable” Japanese Tochigi leather.
18. Talking Toes
From Axe Oil and Mamee logos to the classic Good Morning Towel, Talking Toes is the go-to brand for fun local designs. There’s a pair for every personality – mahjong fans, durian lovers, and that one friend who needs kopi and toast even when they’re abroad. And for the introverts recovering from the holiday hustle, their Social Hangover Club collection couldn’t have come at a better time.
19. Siders Online
Often, the best gifts are the ones people wouldn’t buy for themselves, and that’s exactly what you’ll find at Siders Online. Your Owala tumbler doesn’t need a cap, but if it doubles as an earphones pouch, why not? Fruit-shaped bags might seem extra, but hey, they’re water-resistant, and our toiletries aren’t going to pack themselves. And those claw clips shaped like sushi, pasta, and croissants? Take our money already.
20. A-kynd
Gifting jewellery doesn’t have to be all serious business – A-kynd has you covered with their fun and functional pieces. From holographic daisies to gummy bears and balloon dogs, their quirky charms decorate shower- and tarnish-proof earrings and necklaces. Bonus: Your recipient can mix and match charms, a la Pandora, for a personalised look. And with adjustable rings, you’ll never have to stress about sizing again.
BOOK AND STATIONERY
21. Epigram
If you’re shopping for old souls who still love the feel of a real book, head over to Epigram Coffee Bookshop, Singapore’s first bookstore dedicated to local titles, before it closes in January 2025. There’s something for everyone at Epigram – from self-care journals for teens and young adults to children’s stories with lessons that resonate with adults, much like a good Pixar film.
22. Books Beyond Borders
Books Beyond Borders, the secondhand bookstore helping fund girls' education in Nepal, now has a physical store at The Scarlet Singapore. While you’re giving their well-loved books a second life this Christmas, check out their sister brand, Two Storytellers, for gifts made by artisans in Nepal. That new read would be even better with a journal made from handcrafted paper to go along with it.
23. Drool Stamps
Founded by a Singaporean illustrator who turned her childhood hobby of eraser carving into a stamp empire, Drool Stamps touts a menagerie of animal-themed rubber stamps, featuring the internet’s favourite critters – capybaras, alpacas, sloths – and furry friends that will make any pawrent swoon. Gunning for best secret Santa of the year? Get a custom wooden stamp – a name, couple portrait, or even a family portrait.
24. Artisan Collab
Artisan Collab is an initiative under SPD’s Sheltered Workshop that helps persons with disabilities through vocational training and employment. Their artisans, including leather apprentices and bookbinders – some of the last of their kind in Singapore – craft everything from key fobs to handbound journals wrapped in printed fabrics and finished with hot stamping. When you buy one, you’re not just gifting something handmade – you’re supporting meaningful work and preserving a cherished tradition.
FOOD & BEVERAGE
25. Hook Coffee
Coffee lovers will always appreciate a caffeinated Christmas package, and whether your recipient prefers beans by the bag, Nespresso pods for busy mornings, or drip bags for their travels, Hook Coffee has it all (in fun flavours like Iced Gem Biscuits, no less). Know someone ready to turn their nose up at 3-in-1 coffee? Their gift sets – complete with equipment – are the gateway to the rabbit hole of coffee gear.
26. Tily Tea
When Tily Tea’s founder brewed Codonopsis with red dates and goji berries at the instruction of her TCM practitioner to help her husband power through his late nights, she had no idea that was the first cup of Tily Tea. Fast forward to today, the brand offers tonic teas packed with Chinese herbs usually reserved for soups. Their gift collection, packed in festive tins and cute tea ware, is a fun way to show you care without getting all preachy about supplements.
27. Fossa
If Fossa can turn Soy Milk and Youtiao into chocolate, surely they can turn the classic Christmas gift – chocolates – into something special. The Singapore Flavours set, featuring flavours like Teh Tarik and Masala Chai, is ideal for non-locals or friends living abroad. For a more festive touch, their Christmas Town Gift Set includes three flavours: Apple Cinnamon, Amanatsu & Mint, and Christmas Fruit Cake with 72 per cent dark chocolate – sure to earn that coveted “not too sweet” approval.
28. The 1925 Brewing Co
It isn’t a party without a little booze, and The 1925 Brewing Co has just the craft beers to set the mood. This family-run brewery honours their Singaporean Teochew heritage, crafting beers that pair perfectly with Asian cuisine. Expect distinctive flavours like Kaya Toast, Musang King and Liang Teh Lager (Chrysanthemum), a 4.8 per cent ABV brew featured in their six-pack gift set.