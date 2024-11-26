28 Singapore brands for your locally-shopped Christmas gifts: Homeware, fashion, books, food and more

If Christmas gift shopping were a bingo game, soap, candles and chocolates would be a surefire win. But Singapore’s small businesses are upping the ante with delicious looking soaps, candles with second lives and chocolates infused with teh tarik and masala chai.

Shopping locally not only means gifting one-of-a-kind presents; you also get to support homegrown artisans and, in many cases, causes that give back to society.

From handcrafted homeware and fun fashion to books, stationery and tasty treats, these 28 brands are all you need to sleigh your holiday shopping this year.

HOMEWARE

1. Hands Design

The founder of Hands Design is living proof it’s never too late to discover your passion. At 59, after countless YouTube tutorials, this former cement truck driver-turned-self-taught craftsman now creates stunning wooden and resin homeware along with his family. Think charcuterie boards for party hosts, or desktop stands and wrist rests for your workaholic pals. Finally, home office essentials that fit the study they painstakingly designed.