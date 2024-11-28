At 53, this visually impaired junior chef with lupus is pursuing her dream of becoming a stage actress

Odilia Ser is acting in a theatre performance – but unlike most performers, she does not need light to get around.

She is blind in her left eye, and retains only five to 10 per cent of her vision in her right eye, with dark patches clouding her view. She can only make out bright, high-contrast colours and must angle her gaze carefully to avoid the blind areas.

She was 19 when her vision began to fade, and along with it, her dream of becoming an actress. So she put that dream aside, learnt braille, and took courses to enable to earn a living as a visually impaired person.

Now, decades later, the 53-year-old, who also works as a junior chef in a hotel preparing ingredients for the chef, will make her stage debut at the Enabling Lives Festival, from Nov 30 to Dec 3. The festival, organised by SG Enable, aims to promote accessibility, diversity, and inclusion in Singapore.

She plays a foster mother to a boy with a disability in the ART:DIS play, The Human Condition. Performed in three parts, the play is based on verbatim interviews with people with disabilities about the struggles they face.

LIVING FOR HER LOVED ONES

Ser was in secondary school when she began experiencing fatigue and body aches. She saw a general practitioner, who prescribed painkillers: “It didn’t really help, but I just tahan (tolerated it).”