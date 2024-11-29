Tencent announces action-adventure title Light Of Motiram, netizens say it's similar to Guerrilla Games' Horizon series

Tencent has revealed its new action-adventure title Light Of Motiram. The Chinese gaming juggernaut officially announced the open-world survival crafting title, which is being developed by Tencent’s subsidary Polaris Quest, on Thursday (Nov 28).

Light Of Motiram will follow a group of human survivors who attempt to rebuild civilisation, all while imposing robotic animals known as Mechanimals roam Earth freely.

The game’s overview reads: “In a world overrun by colossal machines, explore the vast open world, build your base of operations, advance technology, train Mechanimals, and take on formidable bosses.

“Starting from the primitive age, forge a new path of development. Defy the machination, survive with Mechanimals.”

Light Of Motiram is set to include different biomes like “lush tropical rainforests to barren desert landscapes and snow-capped mountain peaks”, all of which feature their own unique Mechanimals.

These robotic beasts aren’t all hostile, however, as some will be tameable and can be trained, allowing players to call on them for support in combat.

As well as exploration, the game will focus on crafting, which Tencent has described the mechanic as being “a freeform building system powered by realistic physics simulation”.