54 dates in 8 months: How this 32-year-old single woman tackled her search for love and romance

But dating and romantic relationships. Well. That is a different story.

“Why did you upload such an ugly photo of yourself?” So when my matches meet me in real life, they will think that I look better. Reverse psychology, duh.

“Why aren’t you on the dating apps from November to February?” Have you heard of cuffing season? I don’t want someone to date me just cause they need someone to be with them on important festive dates.

“U awake? Do u want to come down to my hostel?” Dude, it’s midnight. Why would I come down to your dorm? I want to sleep.

UNPREPARED FOR LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS

The Singapore education system prepared me adequately for academic excellence and the rigours of work. But it had not taught me how to interact with the opposite gender. I had scant knowledge of boy-girl relationships, of how exactly I should behave with a romantic interest.

So I went to the next best source of reference: Korean idol dramas, Japanese anime and Hollywood rom-coms.