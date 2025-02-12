Skin balms: Why this underrated skincare product may be the solution to dry, irritated or mature skin

Mature skin can also benefit from balms, which help restore elasticity and lock in much-needed moisture as the skin’s natural barrier weakens with age. The result? Plump, smoother and more rejuvenated skin.

For those who prefer lightweight, quick-absorbing products, balms might feel a bit heavy for daily use. But for anyone seeking intense hydration and long-lasting protection, they could be a game-changer in your skincare routine.

WHY ARE THEY SO UNDERRATED?

Despite their efficacy, skin balms haven't reached the same level of popularity as lotions and creams. Their thick, oil-based nature can give people with oily or acne-prone skin pause, fearing clogged pores or breakouts.

Fortunately, modern skincare formulations have evolved to include non-comedogenic balms that provide hydration without congestion, absorbing easily without a greasy feel.Another reason balms may not be as widely embraced is that they require a bit more effort to use.