Skin balms: Why this underrated skincare product may be the solution to dry, irritated or mature skin
Move over, lotions and creams. It’s finally time for skin balms to shine with their exceptional hydration and healing powers.
Out of all the microtrends on #BeautyTok, few have had the staying power of La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Baume B5. What started as an insider secret quickly went viral, racking up over 100 million posts on the social media platform.
Influencers and dermatologists alike have praised this French over-the-counter beauty product for its ability to soothe dry, irritated skin; repair the skin barrier and even improve the appearance of acne scars.
The hype made us take a closer look at skin balms in general. For years, these deeply nourishing formulas have flown under the radar while lotions and creams took centrestage. Now, thanks to this drugstore product’s viral success, balms are finally getting the recognition they deserve. So, what exactly makes skin balms different, and why are they the secret weapon for parched, sensitive or mature skin?
WHAT IS A SKIN BALM?
A skin balm is a concentrated, semi-solid moisturiser, typically made from a blend of oils, waxes and butters. Unlike lotions and creams, which contain water as a primary ingredient, balms are usually more emollient, making them perfect for locking in moisture. These rich, indulgent formulas create a protective barrier over the skin, helping to prevent transepidermal water loss (TEWL), which is the evaporation of moisture from your skin’s surface.
But don’t confuse skin balms with blemish balms (better known as BB creams). While both share the word "balm", they have entirely different roles. Skin balms are nourishing treatments designed to repair and hydrate dry or damaged skin, while BB creams focus on light coverage with skincare benefits like SPF protection.
WHO SHOULD GIVE SKIN BALMS A TRY?
If you deal with persistent dryness, irritated skin, or conditions like eczema, skin balms could be your new best friend. Their thick, emollient textures are ideal for anyone needing intense hydration or barrier support – especially in harsh environments like air-conditioned offices or cold weather. For sensitive skin types, balms are often preservative-free, providing gentle, soothing relief without unnecessary irritants.
Mature skin can also benefit from balms, which help restore elasticity and lock in much-needed moisture as the skin’s natural barrier weakens with age. The result? Plump, smoother and more rejuvenated skin.
For those who prefer lightweight, quick-absorbing products, balms might feel a bit heavy for daily use. But for anyone seeking intense hydration and long-lasting protection, they could be a game-changer in your skincare routine.
WHY ARE THEY SO UNDERRATED?
Despite their efficacy, skin balms haven't reached the same level of popularity as lotions and creams. Their thick, oil-based nature can give people with oily or acne-prone skin pause, fearing clogged pores or breakouts.
Fortunately, modern skincare formulations have evolved to include non-comedogenic balms that provide hydration without congestion, absorbing easily without a greasy feel.Another reason balms may not be as widely embraced is that they require a bit more effort to use.
Unlike lotions and creams, which can be slathered on liberally and quickly, balms need to warmed between your fingers before application. This extra step is essential for melting the oils, allowing for better absorption.
But for those willing to give them a shot, the benefits are undeniable. Their concentrated formulas last longer, require less product, and tend to be free of preservatives, making them especially appealing for sensitive skin. Plus, their occlusive nature helps repair the skin barrier, making them the ideal remedy for skin compromised by harsh elements or aggressive treatments.
Skin balms are also a perfect match for the slow beauty movement, which promotes a more mindful, minimalist approach to skincare. Instead of chasing quick fixes, slow beauty is about investing in long-term, sustainable skin health with fewer, but higher-quality products. Balms embody this philosophy, offering deep hydration, protection and repair without the clutter of unnecessary ingredients – it’s a simple yet effective way to give your skin exactly what it needs, without the excess.
HOW TO USE SKIN BALM
Skin balms are incredibly versatile and can be applied anywhere on the face or body.
To maximise their hydrating benefits, start by applying the balm after cleansing and layering your favourite serums or active ingredients. With their occlusive nature, balms create a protective seal, locking in moisture and amplifying the effects of your skincare routine.
A little goes a long way with these nourishing formulas. Take a small amount and warm it between your fingers to melt the balm. This simple step not only enhances absorption but also helps prevent the application of excess product, ensuring a lightweight feel on your skin.
For those tricky dry patches, cracked cuticles, or even the occasional sunburn, balms can be used as targeted treatments, delivering concentrated relief precisely where it’s needed.
In humid climates, balms are best used at night or in air-conditioned spaces, where skin is more susceptible to moisture loss. Incorporating a balm into your evening routine allows it to work its magic while you sleep, leveraging your skin's natural repair processes so you wake up with softer, more hydrated skin.
5 BALMS TO HYDRATE AND HEAL YOUR SKIN
1. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+, S$28.90
This cult-favourite balm effectively repairs and soothes dry, irritated skin with the healing powers of madecassoside and vitamin B5. Fragrance-free and gentle, it's a go-to for sensitive or eczema-prone skin, offering relief from itchiness while speeding up recovery. A versatile option for daily skin repair.
Available at Watsons and Guardian.
2. Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Barrier Balm with Squalane, S$52
This convenient balm stick is a great alternative for those who prefer a lighter, mess-free application. Infused with squalane and ceramides, it strengthens the skin’s barrier while offering lasting hydration. Its on-the-go design allows for easy touch-ups, blending seamlessly under or over makeup without the greasy feel.
Available at Kiehl’s boutiques and counters.
3. Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm, S$77
A saviour for sensitive, stressed skin, this lightweight overnight balm calms redness and irritation as you sleep. The blend of olive, almond and jojoba oils works to restore the skin’s protective barrier, leaving your complexion soft and deeply moisturised by morning. Great for skin exposed to environmental stress.
Available at harrods.com.
4. Avene DermAbsolu Comforting Night Balm, S$91.60
Packed with nourishing ingredients and Avene’s thermal spring water, this anti-ageing balm replenishes moisture and restores firmness overnight. It’s especially beneficial for those looking to address dryness and sagging skin while enjoying a soothing nighttime treatment.
Available at Watsons.
5. Filorga Global-Repair Multi-Revitalising Nutritive Balm, S$200
Formulated for mature skin, this powerful treatment combines peptides and hyaluronic acid to enhance elasticity, improve texture, and promote a radiant complexion. It delivers deep hydration and boosts firmness, making it a standout choice for addressing the visible signs of ageing.
Available at sephora.sg