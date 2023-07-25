How to moisturise your skin correctly: Start with knowing the difference between dry and dehydrated skin

It’s been said that keeping skin well-moisturised is key in ensuring that it stays healthy and looks youthful. But have you wondered why at times, it seems like no matter how much moisturiser you apply, your skin still feels tight or dry? CNA Lifestyle spoke to experts about the reasons why our moisturiser isn’t keeping our skin hydrated.

To understand why keeping your skin well-hydrated is so important for skin health, think of your skin as a brick wall, where the skin cells are the bricks and the lipids and water molecules are the cement that hold the bricks in place, said Dr Liew Hui Min, consultant dermatologist at HM Liew Skin & Laser Clinic.

“The lack of lipids and water will cause the attachment of the cells to be loose, leading in the evaporation of water and also allowing other irritants or allergens to penetrate through into the skin,” Dr Liew explained. The result: Dehydrated skin, obvious fine lines and also inflamed, irritated, itchy, tight or even cracked skin.