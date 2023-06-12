Celebrity beauty files: South Korean YouTuber Pony Park's fave Singapore skincare label and makeup hacks

Credited with popularising K-beauty trends, the celebrity makeup artist pulls off yeppeun (Korean for pretty) "Natural Goddess", "Aurora Cotton Candy" and "Clear Glassy" looks effortlessly in her beauty tutorials.

When CNA Lifestyle asked her what was the most common makeup faux pas people tend to make, Park was quick to point out: “Applying too much at once.”

The correct way? "The key is to blend thin layers and only apply more if needed," the 33-year-old suggested.