Why does my scalp sometimes smell and what can I do about it?

When it comes to body parts that might not always smell as pleasant, it’s easy to think that it would be the underarms or feet. But did you ever stop to think your scalp could be smellier than you realise? Chances are, you might not even know if it does smell unless someone has mentioned it to you.

According to Dr Liew Hui Min, consultant dermatologist at HM Liew Skin & Laser Clinic, the most common cause of our scalp smelling bad is due to the “build-up of congested skin on the hair follicles, as well as the build-up of sebum, mixed with sweat”.

In addition, Shawn Chia, director at Chez Vous: Private Space, added that slightly less common reasons for our scalp smelling bad are due to the presence of bacteria, yeast (or fungus) and certain types of medication.

Dr Liew explained that this can be due to skin conditions, such as eczema, folliculitis (also known as acne) and even psoriasis. With eczema or other forms of contact dermatitis, the “itchy inflammatory broken skin barrier on the scalp (can) lead to bacterial infection, presented as weepy, malodorous and itchy excoriated scalp”.

Meanwhile, psoriasis can also be regarded as a severe form of dandruff, and without regular washing, it can result in the trapped sebum forming a thick rash on the surface that leads to an odour being emitted, Dr Liew added.