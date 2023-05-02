Celebrity beauty files: Naomi Yeo on becoming a Lululemon ambassador and how to look good when exercising

Naomi Yeo wears many hats. She’s an actor, a host, a voiceover artist, a former radio jock and, more recently, she's living her yogi dream and playing ambassador to popular Canadian sportswear label Lululemon.

“I’m a bit of a late bloomer coming into fitness,” the 28-year-old told CNA Lifestyle. Her yoga journey began some six years ago, on the recommendation of a stranger and she hasn’t looked back since. “It’s one of the best decisions I ever made. I always say a little prayer for that stranger. Her encouragement shaped my course.”

As ambassador, Yeo gets to cherry pick the best clothes the brand has to offer. “I opt for essentials that are sweat wicking and breathable. I usually stick to the classics – anything comfortable enough to take me through the day, and is versatile to take me from practice to a meeting,” she shared.

Bringing her discipline from the mat to the beauty cabinet, Yeo shared that being consistent and diligent in building a skincare regime has worked wonders. “I’m proud of myself for being consistent with my skincare routine – hydration and protection from the sun are important, as I travel and move from place to place quite frequently.”

And her efforts are being noticed by skincare and beauty brands such as Chanel Beauty, Cle De Peau, Gucci Beauty, Clarins, just to name a few, who refer to the svelte yogi as a friend of their brands. “I do my best to be discerning... I find myself overwhelmed when I’m presented with too many options. I like to take my time learning about a certain product, formula or range that’s suitable for my skin type.”

When asked what’s a good look to wear for a workout, Yeo quipped: “A messy bun always does the trick for me! Then again, is it really a good workout if you look too good working out?”