Celebrity beauty files: Naomi Yeo on becoming a Lululemon ambassador and how to look good when exercising
Naomi Yeo wears many hats. She’s an actor, a host, a voiceover artist, a former radio jock and, more recently, she's living her yogi dream and playing ambassador to popular Canadian sportswear label Lululemon.
“I’m a bit of a late bloomer coming into fitness,” the 28-year-old told CNA Lifestyle. Her yoga journey began some six years ago, on the recommendation of a stranger and she hasn’t looked back since. “It’s one of the best decisions I ever made. I always say a little prayer for that stranger. Her encouragement shaped my course.”
As ambassador, Yeo gets to cherry pick the best clothes the brand has to offer. “I opt for essentials that are sweat wicking and breathable. I usually stick to the classics – anything comfortable enough to take me through the day, and is versatile to take me from practice to a meeting,” she shared.
Bringing her discipline from the mat to the beauty cabinet, Yeo shared that being consistent and diligent in building a skincare regime has worked wonders. “I’m proud of myself for being consistent with my skincare routine – hydration and protection from the sun are important, as I travel and move from place to place quite frequently.”
And her efforts are being noticed by skincare and beauty brands such as Chanel Beauty, Cle De Peau, Gucci Beauty, Clarins, just to name a few, who refer to the svelte yogi as a friend of their brands. “I do my best to be discerning... I find myself overwhelmed when I’m presented with too many options. I like to take my time learning about a certain product, formula or range that’s suitable for my skin type.”
When asked what’s a good look to wear for a workout, Yeo quipped: “A messy bun always does the trick for me! Then again, is it really a good workout if you look too good working out?”
CONGRATS ON YOUR APPOINTMENT WITH LULULEMON. TELL US ABOUT YOUR FITNESS JOURNEY.
Thank you! Compared to the rest of my peers, I’m a bit of a late bloomer coming into fitness. I only started paying attention to my physical health when I noticed how difficult it was to climb a flight of stairs.
If I remember correctly, I was making small talk with someone, and she encouraged me to try yoga. It’s been six years since I attended my first class and haven’t looked back. It’s one of the best decisions I ever made. I always say a little prayer for that stranger. Her encouragement shaped my course.
WHAT BROUGHT YOU AND LULULEMON TOGETHER?
It’s so strange how life works! I was looking to expand my active wear wardrobe, asking around, getting recommendations. A fellow yogi shared about Lululemon’s Align pants – how it didn’t give her sweat abrasions, how the sweat didn’t stick to her skin and just how comfortable they were. I bought my first pair after that, and very quickly felt that this is a brand I would love to advocate. I got in touch with the team, and started hosting events for them while I continued my practice. Then, one thing led to another.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR YOGAWEAR ESSENTIALS?
As the weather is more and more unpredictable these days, I opt for essentials that are sweat wicking and breathable. I usually stick to the classics – anything comfortable and versatile enough to take me from practice to a meeting. I usually have a cotton top on and bring along a water repellent or water-resistant jacket as they’re not too thick for the heat and can keep me dry. I really dislike getting caught in the rain!
My go-tos are a pair of lululemon Align pants (Asia Fit) 24” and the Flow Y Nulu bra. These two items have sweat wicking properties and you can wear them almost anywhere. I also really like the Hotty Hot Shorts that comes with a side pocket which comes in really handy.
BEYOND THE MAT, HOW ELSE DO YOU USE YOGAWEAR?
I find myself experimenting with colours and I’m starting to explore a newfound freedom of expression through layering. I can easily create a versatile outfit by wearing a jacket over a cropped bra or top, work in a change of shoes or hairstyle to bring more edge to the overall vibe.
WOMEN IN FITNESS ARE OFTEN DISCIPLINED. TELL US ABOUT YOUR DISCIPLINE FOR ALL THINGS BEAUTY-RELATED.
Where beauty lies, its definition varies from person to person. If we’re covering all things beauty-related, I do my best to be discerning with it. I find myself overwhelmed when I’m presented with too many options. I like to take my time learning about a certain product, formula or range that’s suitable for my skin type.
Being consistent and diligent also helps me build a skincare regime that is beneficial in the long run. I’d never skip cleansing my face – our skin deals with environmental stressors and pollution day-to-day, so it’s essential that we gently cleanse these impurities to help the skin heal and regenerate.
WHAT IS YOUR SKINCARE ROUTINE LIKE?
I work on keeping it simple: My six-step skincare routine includes cleansing, toning, using a serum and moisturiser, followed by sunscreen and lip balm.
If I’ve got a "full" face on after a day’s work, I double cleanse, and then put on a hydrating sheet mask or night mask to bed.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR SKINCARE MUST-HAVES?
These days, I can’t do without this arsenal.
- Chanel Beauty N1 De Chanel revitalising serum
- Laneige Lip sleeping mask
- Paw Paw ointment
- Shiseido Vital Perfection Lift Define Radiance face mask
- Kose Clear Wellness UV Sunscreen Mild Milk SPF 50+++
- Avene Very High Protection Fluid Fragrance-Free SPF 50+ and Blue Light Protection
WHAT ARE YOUR PRIMARY SKINCARE CONCERNS?
I’m most concerned about the effects of the sun on my skin. I love being out in the sun, it brightens my day and lifts my mood. To make sense of something so beautiful and deadly at the same time requires balance. Sun safety is at the top of my list these days. As much as possible, I stay in the shade and make sure to apply sunscreen every day.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOOD AND BAD SKINCARE HABITS?
I’m proud of myself for being consistent with my skincare routine – hydration and protection from the sun are important, as I travel and move from place to place quite frequently.
I’m always focused on the skin on my face and neck. Now I’m working on being more attentive in moisturising and hydrating the rest of my body. Drinking enough water is something I’m not diligent with at the moment, so I’m working on it! Ha ha.
DO YOU WEAR MAKEUP WHEN WORKING OUT?
I don’t have the habit of wearing make-up when I work out. I grew up having to work through clogged pores and sensitive skin, hormonal and stress acne, so I do my best to keep my skin clean as much as possible.
I do find that fitness and makeup can co-exist in the same space, if an individual feels comfortable to do so. Make-up has evolved, these days you can get a cushion foundation or concealer in a lightweight formula that keeps skin breathable for example.
WHAT’S YOUR TIP TO WEARING MAKEUP WITHOUT COMPROMISING ON SKIN HEALTH?
Understanding your skin’s needs can really help to determine the type of make-up you can use for your skin type. To help maintain balance and restore any disruptions to your skin’s health, I find it’s helped me when I prioritise a good makeup remover and cleanser with a gentle or neutral PH.
FOR THOSE FACED WITH SKINCARE WOES AS A RESULT OF THEIR EXERCISE HABITS, WHAT ADVICE TO YOU HAVE?
Our skin’s health shifts from time to time, and it could be a number of variables resulting in these changes. It’s very possible that breakouts or inflammation can happen due to exercise habits. When that happens, it’s important to take a step back to try and understand your body’s needs. It is, after all, telling you something. Approach it from a place of calm, and know that it will take time for you to find the answers to the questions. Eventually, your skin will adapt, heal and restore itself. It’s about perspective!
WHAT’S YOUR FAILSAFE TRICK TO LOOKING GOOD WHEN WORKING OUT?
A messy bun always does the trick for me! Then again, is it really a good workout if you look too good working out?
WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON “BEAUTY SLEEP”?
I wholeheartedly believe in being consistent with sleep habits, sleep ritual, as well as naps. There’s a science to back it up anyway: Having enough sleep can help to improve brain performance, lowers your risk of health issues, regulates your mood, et cetera.
It’s a different conversation if we’re to actually do it. I try and find a healthy rhythm with my sleeping habits, but there are days where I do have to work late, so going back into it can be tough. Sleep debt is real! If I need to play catch up after insufficient sleep, make sure to realign my schedule to meet my needs and just be kinder to my body when it happens.
HAS YOUR MUSICIAN HUSBAND BENJAMIN KHENG PICKED UP ANY GOOD SKINCARE HABITS FROM YOU?
Ha ha. My husband marches to the beat of his own drum. When he starts getting curious, that’s when I explain what’s important for his skin. Sometimes I am guilty of nagging!
His skin condition has always been consistent, but in recent months, he’s been very good with his skincare regime, so it is glowing more so than ever before.
DOES HE STEAL FROM YOUR BEAUTY CABINET?
He doesn’t actually! Ha ha. He has his own skincare products but will share some items with me from time to time.