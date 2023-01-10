Can a facial really sculpt and lift your face? Here are 5 new ones that deliver perceptible results

No one likes to waste their time. And there is nothing I hate more than going for a facial only to emerge looking exactly the same as before. I expect results, a perceptible difference in visage. Even if it is minute, say a slight lift of the facial contours, a wee bit of brightness in the mien, or a modest improvement of the facial tone – something to show for the precious time spent.

If, like me, you want in on facials that offer noticeable results in just one session, I urge you to scroll down for a roundup of the most efficacious treatments in Singapore. I did the legwork so you don’t have to. You’re very welcome.