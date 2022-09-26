This Singaporean fashion designer makes clothes to empower stroke survivors and those with limited mobility

To many, the act of dressing is a mundane, everyday process we don't pay particular attention to, except only to ponder over our choice of outfit for the day.

It’s a whole different ball game, however, for those with mobility difficulties – imagine having to deal with buttons, zippers and pulling on clothing when one does not have full function of his or her legs, hands or arms, and you’ll get an idea of how challenging and frustrating the task can become.

Adaptive fashion is a relatively new category that has emerged on the scene – a long-awaited development that shows the needs of those with disabilities or physical difficulties resulting from illness are finally being heard, even if its progress is gradual.

With the availability of clothing that is designed to be more accessible for those with limited mobility, this group of people is able to independently dress themselves – a simple act that can be empowering and contribute so much to their self-confidence.