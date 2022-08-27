Want to save money on fine jewellery? This Singapore company rents them out or upcycles your heirlooms

Fast fashion is notorious for its negative impact on the environment, but when it comes to fine jewellery, not many people are as aware or concerned about how its production can also be environmentally unsustainable.

After all, the average person is unlikely to buy as many, say, diamond rings as the number of garments one acquires in a year. Precious jewellery is also bought to be worn forever or passed down to future generations, instead of being tossed out with every fashion trend cycle.

Even so, jewellery production does involve practices that also have a huge impact on the environment. For those who want to enjoy fine jewellery with a clear conscience, there are now multiple ways that allow one to do so – and even save you money at that.

CNA Lifestyle talks to homegrown jeweller Amanda Koo to find out more about the sustainable options she’s pushing with her jewellery business, eClarity.