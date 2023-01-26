Celebrity beauty files: Chantalle Ng reveals every single item inside her well-stocked makeup bag
With a grand total of 21, yup, 21 items inside her transparent, flip-top pouch, it is clear that the actress believes that more is more.
Rebecca Lim and Felicia Chin’s nuptials in 2022 have certainly had an effect on Mediacorp artiste Chantalle Ng.
“I hope to be married at 35, I feel like it's the ideal age,” the My Star Bride actress recently told 8 Days.
“Some may feel that it's a bit older, but I think that's the point where I'd be more stable in terms of my career and my mental health and everything, [to] just become a better person in all aspects. And be ready to share my life with someone else. I think that would be the most ideal age,” the 27-year-old added.
Surprise, surprise, the actress is slowly but surely making headway in the love department. “I'm talking to someone now, and I feel like if it ever gets to a stage where it's something that I'd like to share, then I'd definitely be open about it.
What exactly does "talking" mean? And more importantly, where does she find the time?
“We're just getting to know each other. We are at that age where we should be out dating people, and put ourselves out there. I don't believe in shying away from opportunities to meet people, you know, just because of my occupation,” she went on to share.
“I think it should get to a stage where we're both comfortable, and if we ever decide to commit, and be in like a long-term relationship, then I'd definitely share it with everyone.”
What Ng will gladly share for now is how she stays on top of her game. CNA Lifestyle had a peek inside the star’s extremely well-stocked makeup bag and learns all about the makeup hack she picked up from actress Tasha Low.
Hand sanitiser (I have to sanitise my hands before I touch my face), sunscreen, foundation, BB cushion, orange colour corrector, liquid concealer, cream concealer, loose powder, eyebrow pencil, eyeshadow, eyelash curler, eye pencil, liquid eyeliner, mascara, blusher, lip gloss, lipsticks, lip balm, lip tint, brushes, and sponges.
WOW, THAT'S 21 TYPES OF ITEMS... EXACTLY, HOW BIG IS YOUR MAKEUP BAG?
It is big! It has a transparent top so I can see exactly what is inside. There’s a flip-top zip that opens up the entire bag making it easy for me to reach for what I need.
JUST HOW MUCH MAKEUP DO YOU OWN?
A whole shelf of it! I love makeup and recently, I've started experimenting with eyeshadow colours. I love how it complements my different looks.
WHAT ARE YOUR BEAUTY MUST-HAVES?
- Sanitiser to make sure everything is clean.
- BB cushion that I use as a base, for touch up and as a concealer.
- A lip tint that I can use it as an eyeshadow, blush, lips. A three-in-one.
- Sunscreen that I have to reapply all the time as my skin is prone to freckles.
- Blusher because I don't like to look pale and I love to experiment with the colours.
WHAT IS THAT ONE MAKEUP ITEM THAT YOU ALWAYS BUY?
A good concealer that doesn't crease, has good coverage and is long-lasting!
WHAT’S YOUR HACK FOR TOUCHING UP MAKEUP ON-THE-GO?
Build as you go: Don't apply a thick layer of makeup at the start of the day otherwise re-applications will leave you with a face caked with makeup and that's not a good look.
WHAT TIPS AND TRICKS DO YOU HAVE TO ENSURE THAT YOUR MAKEUP IS SMUDGE-FREE?
Smudge-free makeup. Ha ha. Also, I use the setting spray after my makeup is done to ensure that makeup lasts and lasts.
WHAT IS THAT ONE GAME-CHANGING MAKEUP TIP YOU PICKED UP?
I saw my co-star Tasha Low use a lighter to warm up a wooden stick and then apply it to her eyelashes to give them that extra lift. I made her try it on my lashes and the curl stayed for such a long time! This trick really saved me the trouble of having to re-curl my eyelashes all the time.
WHAT’S YOUR MAKEUP TIP TO LOOKING CAMERA-READY?
To remove extra oil, I blot with tissue and then apply a wee bit of loose powder. This keeps my skin matte. I know we all like a little glow, but too much of it will just make you look greasy!
WHAT’S YOUR GO-TO MAKEUP LOOK? AND HOW DO YOU ACHIEVE IT?
I love how the Korean pink makeup look makes me look fresh. I have an eyeshadow palette that includes all the colours needed to create the look.
WHAT’S THE ONE MAKEUP TREND YOU CANNOT GET ENOUGH OF?
I chanced upon a TikTok video that shows you how to reapply sunscreen over makeup, a total game-changer for me. I learned that if you use a dry beauty blender, you can easily dab the sunscreen over your makeup without ruining it, I gave it a go and it totally works. In the past, I had so much trouble reapplying sunscreen without ruining the makeup I would wear during filming. Now I reapply my sunscreen all the time without worry. Tip: Use sunscreen that is less greasy so it causes less smudging.
HOW HAS YOUR MAKEUP HABITS CHANGED THROUGH THE YEARS?
In the past, I believed that less is more. But these days, I want to explore different looks, tapping on makeup as a tool to express myself. I’ve since started playing with colours, with gemstones, falsies and coloured contacts. I want to know what looks complement me and which ones don’t.
HOW DO YOU TAKE CARE OF YOUR SKIN?
By making sure that my skin is hydrated and moisturised. I also make it a point to read the ingredient list on all my skincare products to ensure that I'm not putting bad chemicals on my skin. And I try to keep my skin protected from pollutants.
WHAT GOES INTO YOUR MORNING SKINCARE ROUTINE?
In this order: Hydrating serum, Vitamin C, facial oil, moisturiser and sunscreen.
WHAT ABOUT AT NIGHT?
In this order: Hydrating serum, retinol/AHA, facial oil, moisturiser and eye cream.
WHAT'S YOUR SECRET TO LOOKING AB FAB?
Keeping my skin hydrated, getting enough sleep, exercise regularly and having a great makeup artist. Ha ha.