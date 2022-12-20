How to do fake hair right with wigs and extensions to change up your look during the year-end festivities

Clip-in

Clip-in extensions look like sections of hair with clips attached to the top, which allows you to place them in or take them out whenever you want. This also means that they require the least commitment, making them suitable for hair extension newbies. However, this type of hair extensions tends to be heavier, so they're not ideal for those with fine hair.

Tape-in

These look similar to clip-ins. The main difference is that the hair pieces are fitted with double or single-sided tape tabs at the top, which are then attached to your hair. To make the hair look like you’re born with it, the pieces are sandwiched between layers of your own hair.

Sewn-in

As its name states, sewn-in extensions include sewing in hair extensions onto your natural hair, literally. Before attaching the hair pieces, your natural hair is first braided down into cornrows. The extensions are then sewn using a needle and thread onto the braids. But do note that sewn-in extensions tend to weigh a bit, making them unsuitable if you’ve got thin, fine hair.

Bonded

Also known as keratin extensions, these are individual, wispy strands of hair that are attached, or bonded, using an adhesive or micro beads that contain a keratin bond (hence the name). Heat is used to melt this keratin bead, which bonds the hair extension to your own hair. And as the extensions are placed strategically in rows across your head, this option is often said to give you one of the most natural looking finish, blending seamlessly with your locks.

Halo

Great for creating instant length and volume fuss-free, halo extensions involve hair that’s attached to a ring of clear fish wire, which sits behind the hairline on the crown of your head. And unlike the more traditional types of hair extensions like clip-in or sewn-in, halo extensions are not only easier to attach, but easily removed as well.

For wigs, Teng explained that besides regular classic wigs, there are also lace front wigs that mimic a natural looking hairline for the most realistic finish. He also added that among wig options, you can also choose from machine-produced wigs or custom-made options – think of them as “ready-to-wear versus haute couture in fashion”, he elaborated.