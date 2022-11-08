Your refresher course on post-pandemic dress codes at events – from smart casual to white tie

The pandemic touched practically every aspect of our lives, and that includes changing the way we dress, from what we put on to go to work to the outfits for going out to parties and events in.

With restrictions now minimal and and our social calendars filling up with more events and gatherings – not to mention the upcoming year-end festivities – many of us are bound to be wondering what to wear (a little out of practice, aren’t we all?) or if we can get away with dressing down a little bit.

It’s safe to say, that after a couple of years of working from home in lounge wear or semi-casual looks for Zoom meetings, many of us have become accustomed to the dressed-down comfort that staying in provided us with. Now that people are returning to the office, dress codes at work seem to have gotten looser than before, too.

“Comfort influences the way we dress after the pandemic and because of that, it is something that many will find difficult to relinquish. People are dressing more comfortably because they realise that fashion also helps with their overall well-being and cognitive processing,” commented fashion director and personal stylist Joshua Cheung.

This isn’t just true for the folks with corporate jobs – even Hollywood celebrities seem to have adopted a more toned-down way of dressing when taking their turn on the sorely missed physical red carpet after a period of virtual awards events. “Take, for example, the Met Gala – a lot of the attendees were dressed in a more relaxed way and became more creative with their interpretations of the theme,” noted Cheung.