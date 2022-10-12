Here’s why Singapore’s brides-to-be are going to Rebecca Lim’s makeup artist for their special day

Makeup artist Shaun Lee’s client list reads like an awards show nominee list. He’s worked his makeup magic on the likes of host and TV presenter Diana Ser, actresses Chen Yixin, Belinda Lee, Jesseca Liu and Rebecca Lim.

With 25 years of bridal makeup experience under his belt, Lee is one of Singapore’s most sought-after bridal makeup artist, and possibly, one of the hardest to book.

"I only want to take one (bridal assignment) a day for quality," shared Lee. Little wonder then that it is so difficult to secure his time.

Even his BFF Rebecca Lim has to check his availability before locking in her wedding date. “When I am planning dates with the wedding planner, I have to check in with Shaun first. He is more important or I can’t get married to my fiance,” said Lim in an earlier interview with CNA Lifestyle.