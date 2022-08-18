Sleep, sunscreen, sano: Can Jennifer Lopez’s ‘secrets’ to looking youthful help us too? It's very possible

Besides protecting against skin cancer and sunburns, it is known that SPF protection helps to prevent signs of skin ageing such as wrinkling, formation of spots and the loss of skin elasticity caused by overexposure to ultraviolet radiation.

The key is to use enough sunscreen and to wear it daily. Beauty educator and makeup artist Larry Yeo suggested using SPF of 50 and above, because most people tend to apply too little product. Hence a higher SPF will ensure you have enough coverage even if you end up under applying by accident.

You will need to squeeze two to three finger lengths' worth of sunscreen for enough coverage on your face, back of the ears and entire neck.

“Spread the sunscreen on your hands and apply the product evenly from the centre of the face outwards to the rest of your face,” said Yeo. “You should also feel like there is a layer on your skin, or else that means you are not getting sufficient protection.”

For comfortable sunscreens in this humid weather, he recommended Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50, S$54, for slip-proof coverage or Kose Clear Wellness UV Defense Milk SPF50, S$32, that doubles up a base.