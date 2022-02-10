Meet the (other) most important man in Rebecca Lim’s life: Her BFF makeup artist

“With makeup artists, you really have to find someone that you feel 100 per cent at ease and relaxed with because the makeup artist is in such close proximity to you for almost three hours,” said Lim.

One of their most memorable trips was travelling to Seoul in 2016, where Lim was awarded the Asian Star Award during the Seoul International Drama Awards for her role Wan Fei Fei in The Journey: Our Homeland.

“I felt proud to represent Singapore and the fact that I had my trusted glam team with me, including Shaun for makeup and Dexter (Ng) for hairstyling, I knew I looked my best. This gave me the confidence to relish in the moment and absorb this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said.

One thing has remained constant through all these years – the duo does not feel the need to chatter consistently when they are in each other’s company. “With her, I can be quite relaxed and quiet and do not need to worry about making small talk,” said Lee.