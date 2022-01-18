Put a ring on it: The hidden symbolic meanings behind which finger you wear it on

Through the ages, it has generally been established that the left hand is reserved for rings that carry sentimental and romantic attachment (particularly for women), which includes wedding, engagement, promise or anniversary rings. The right hand, however is where one is free to express their tastes in fashionable jewellery.

There is also such a thing as a right-hand ring, a concept that is born in more modern times and that has become the subject of many a jewellery brand's marketing campaign at the turn of the 21st century. Simply put, it is any ring that a woman buys to celebrate herself, either to mark a special personal milestone, or as a display of her personal tastes as well as economic independence.

What this essentially means for those who may be looking for love, is that the right hand will be a better place to place your rings, if you’d like to avoid the risk of sending a potential partner away with an unintentional misunderstanding created via your accessories.

Surprised by this? Read on to find out what rings on each finger of the left hand means.