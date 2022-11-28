Rebecca Lim is married: The actress ties the knot in laid-back solemnisation and 600-guest wedding dinner

Most of the planning, though, was done by wedding planner Lelian Chua of The Wedding Atelier. “I can plan, but I’m not A, B, C, D – I’m A, B, Z, H. I’m all over the place,” Lim said with a laugh. “No one can understand my excel sheets.”

She was even “too chill for my wedding planner”, she quipped.

And so it came to be that just two weeks before the wedding, she found herself short on gowns.

The sleeved Viktor&Rolf dress she wore for the solemnisation had been picked out “very early on”, she said. “It just felt so right when I put it on for the first time.” And her styling team, who was with her, unanimously said, “‘This is the one.’