Which 2 celebrities were in the delivery room with Zoe Tay when she was giving birth to her first child?

In the last episode of Rebecca Lim’s series, With Love, Becks, she had none other than Ah Jie Zoe Tay herself on the show.

With Rebecca about to tie the knot soon with fiance Matthew Webster, it’s no surprise the conversation turned to the topic of children – which led to an interesting revelation by Zoe.

The 54-year-old actress revealed that when she went into labour with her first child, Brayden, now 17, her husband Philip Chionh wasn’t able to make it to her in time, so she needed to call for backup.

Enter her two friends – and fellow celebrities – Hong Huifang and Pan Lingling, who accompanied her in the delivery room.

“They were in the delivery room holding my hand. I had an IV drip in one hand, and Huifang-jie was holding on to my other hand, telling me to ‘Press on, push’," Zoe said, gripping Rebecca’s hand firmly to demonstrate.

Zoe added that she was screaming pain; it turned out that Huifang was pressing down on a nerve in her hand. “Everything was hurting,” she said. “I was going insane.”

When asked by Rebecca which role she found most challenging – a wife, a mother or a daughter – Zoe said “mother” without hesitation, because, as she admitted, she didn’t know how to raise a child.

During their chat, Rebecca also shared that she was looking forward to having a happy family of her own and that she would try for a child as soon as she could.

