A 'possessed' Hong Huifang, an 'intimidated' director, and why Ajoomma is the Singapore film you must watch

Unless you’re living under a rock without Internet, you’ve probably heard how Ajoomma – the first ever Singapore-Korea co-production helmed by first-time-feature film director He Shuming and starring veteran Mediacorp actress Hong Huifang – is currently setting the Singapore cinematic scene on fire.

Apart from selling out all three of its world premiere screenings and receiving rave reviews at the recent Busan International Film Festival, the movie is also in the running for four Golden Horse awards, including Best Leading Actress for Hong and Best New Director for He. And yes, Singapore has also selected the film as our country’s Best International Film contender for next year's Oscars.

For the uninitiated, Hong plays a Korean drama-obsessed Singaporean widow who ends up getting lost in Korea while finding a new purpose in life. She stars alongside several popular K-drama names, including Jung Dong-hwan (Mine, Hotel Del Luna), Kang Hyung-suk (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Crashing Landing On You) and Yeo Jin-goo (Hotel Del Luna, Beyond Evil). Singaporean actor Shane Pow is also in the cast, playing Hong’s son.