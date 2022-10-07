Singapore film Ajoomma screenings sell out at the Busan Film Festival ahead of its world premiere tonight

He shared with CNA Lifestyle that all three screenings of Ajoomma have been sold out. “People kept telling us they can’t get tickets. Usually there are last minute ones the day before.”

Ahead of the world premiere screenings at night, the Ajoomma contingent fielded questions from the press conference in the afternoon.

When asked what the buzz from the media was like, he said: "So many of them, and so many questions! I don’t know if it’s the bubble I'm in but everyone seems super excited about the film."

"I’ve had some very nice comments from peers who’ve seen the film. I’m looking forward to experiencing that energy with the audience tonight," he said, while admitting to being "very nervous."

"Last night when I checked the DCP (digital cinema package) of the film in the empty theatre I got quite overwhelmed. So I can’t imagine how it is tonight," he shared. But added: "To watch the film with an audience for the first time, all I can hope is for the audience to enjoy our labour of love."

Ajoomma, which is about a Korean drama-obsessed widow from Singapore who ends up getting lost in Korea, is in competition at the festival.

Produced by Golden Horse winner Anthony Chen, the directorial feature debut of He was also recently announced as Singapore’s Oscars entry for 2023.

It has also received four nominations at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards: Best Actress for Hong, Best New Director and Best Original Screenplay for He, and Best Supporting Actor for Jung Dong-hwan. The awards will take place on Nov 19.

Ajoomma will open in Singapore cinemas on Oct 27.