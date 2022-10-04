Hong Huifang’s Ajoomma chosen as Singapore’s Oscars entry in the Best International Feature Film category

Filmmaker He Shuming could very well add another feather to his nomination cap after his debut feature film Ajoomma was officially selected as Singapore’s entry to the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars) in 2023, by the Singapore Film Commission (SFC).

The highly anticipated film about a Korean drama-obsessed widow from Singapore (played by veteran actress Hong Huifang), who is trying to find new purpose in life and ends up getting lost in Korea, will compete in the Best International Film category. It was formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film category before it was officially changed following the 2019 Oscars.

The final shortlist for Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan 24, 2023 and the awards ceremony will take place on Mar 12, 2023.