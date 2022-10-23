Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu get married in church, 4,000 fans watch via livestream
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu get married in church, 4,000 fans watch via livestream

The bilingual ceremony held at Bethesda (Bedok-Tampines) Church, was live-streamed on the celebrity couple's newly created YouTube channel XinJourney.

Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu get married in church, 4,000 fans watch via livestream

Celebrity couple Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu officially tied the knot at Bethesda (Bedok-Tampines) Church on Saturday morning (Oct 22). (Photo: Instagram/Jeffery Xu)

Genevieve Sarah Loh
Genevieve Sarah Loh
23 Oct 2022 12:50PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 01:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Mediacorp actress Felicia Chin and Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu got married in Bethesda (Bedok-Tampines) Church on Saturday morning (Oct 22) in front of family, friends and a live-stream audience of more than 4000 fans.

 

The bilingual ceremony was live-streamed on the celebrity couple's newly created YouTube channel XinJourney, after Chin polled her 185,000 Instagram followers on Oct 21, asking if they would be interested in tuning in to watch the wedding live.

The ceremony was also attended virtually by Xu’s friends and family in China, who had gathered in a ballroom in Shanghai to witness the union.

The 37-year-old Star Search 2003 female champion Chin and China-born Star Search 2010 winner Xu,34, have been dating since 2015. Xu proposed to Chin at the Night Safari earlier this year on July 29, 2022.

A bevy of fellow celebrities were spotted attending the festivities, including Zoe Tay, Chen Shucheng, Elvin Ng, Romeo Tan, Ben Yeo, Fiona Xie, Bonnie Loo, Hong Lin and Chantalle Ng.

After the exchange of vows, the newlyweds gave tearful speeches, each thanking their partner, parents, and parents-in-law for supporting and raising them.

(Photo: Screengrab from XinJourney/YouTube)

In Xu's speech in reference to his new wife, he thanked God for giving him "such a great gift".

The livestream of the wedding can be viewed on their newly set-up couple channel on YouTube, XinJourney. Since its initial upload, the entire video, which includes a couple interview and snippets from Xu’s surprise proposal in July, has more than 87,000 views and counting.

Related:

Related:

Source: CNA/gl

Related Topics

Mediacorp Television & Movies actress channel 8

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement