Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu get married in church, 4,000 fans watch via livestream
The bilingual ceremony held at Bethesda (Bedok-Tampines) Church, was live-streamed on the celebrity couple's newly created YouTube channel XinJourney.
Former Mediacorp actress Felicia Chin and Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu got married in Bethesda (Bedok-Tampines) Church on Saturday morning (Oct 22) in front of family, friends and a live-stream audience of more than 4000 fans.
The ceremony was also attended virtually by Xu’s friends and family in China, who had gathered in a ballroom in Shanghai to witness the union.
The 37-year-old Star Search 2003 female champion Chin and China-born Star Search 2010 winner Xu,34, have been dating since 2015. Xu proposed to Chin at the Night Safari earlier this year on July 29, 2022.
A bevy of fellow celebrities were spotted attending the festivities, including Zoe Tay, Chen Shucheng, Elvin Ng, Romeo Tan, Ben Yeo, Fiona Xie, Bonnie Loo, Hong Lin and Chantalle Ng.
After the exchange of vows, the newlyweds gave tearful speeches, each thanking their partner, parents, and parents-in-law for supporting and raising them.
In Xu's speech in reference to his new wife, he thanked God for giving him "such a great gift".
The livestream of the wedding can be viewed on their newly set-up couple channel on YouTube, XinJourney. Since its initial upload, the entire video, which includes a couple interview and snippets from Xu’s surprise proposal in July, has more than 87,000 views and counting.