Celebrity beauty files: 987 DJ Sonia Chew on living her best life and how to always look camera-ready

Sonia Chew gives good face. And her buddy singer Tabitha Nauser can attest to that. In fact, Nauser affirmed it on Instagram. “You have the best skin of anyone I know!!!” she wrote.

To begin with, the 31-year-old TV and radio personality is born with it. But that’s not to say that Chew doesn’t make an effort. “Believe it or not, if I have a long day of shoots and events after my morning show on radio, I will get up at about 4.30am to do a sheet mask and use a quartz roller to reduce any bloat!” she told CNA Lifestyle.

Chew helms The Shock Circuit on 987 from 6am to 10am with fellow DJ Joakim Gomez and therefore is used to rising before the crack of dawn. Her diligence and natural born beauty come together flawlessly to ensure that she doesn’t have any bad angles.

“I love to work, but I also wanna live my best life,” she shared on Instagram. “I made a promise to eat well as much as possible (not eat less!), take better care of my complexion cos I’m constantly in makeup for work, and make time for myself even though that can be scarce.”

She added: “My days can get really long especially now that I’m on the 6am breakfast show, so I need products that have the same stamina as me!”

Wait a minute, are elixirs now bottled in jars and are up for grabs? We’ll be needing loads of that, thank you very much. CNA Lifestyle caught up with Chew for a tete-a-tete on her beauty secrets.