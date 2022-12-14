Rebecca Lim got us obsessing over pretty dresses with pockets: Here are 8 places to shop for these

More than a feminist statement, the desire for functional clothes like comfortable lines or dresses with pockets just makes practical sense.

It’s hardly sexy when you’re grimacing awkwardly as you struggle to hold in the belly bloat in a skin-tight dress or anxiously tug at a hemline that’s determined to ride up your thighs. Dresses in forgiving cuts just make it easier to move around in and you’ll be able to do your social rounds confidently and without the anxiety over possible fashion mishaps.

What we also wish for are more evening dresses with pockets. Who doesn’t love pockets? They’re perfect for housing small items like your phone, credit card or tissues, sans bag, or just to put your hands in when you’re feeling chilly. When you’re busy playing social butterfly, lugging a bag around with you and trying to keep it safe can be a tad cumbersome.