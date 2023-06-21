What does 'sensitive skin' mean? Do you really have it and how can you care for it?

And while there are a few factors that can trigger skin sensitivity, the main factor that causes skin to become sensitive is an impaired skin barrier function.

“People with sensitive skin have weakened skin barriers and often exhibit signs of irritation and inflammation,” shared Dr Tan. This impaired barrier, explained Dr Chiam, “may trigger both vascular hyperactivity and sensory perceptions”.

So why is this important? “An impaired skin barrier leads to the increase in the permeability of the stratum corneum (top most layer of the skin), leading to water loss and greater penetration of harmful substances. These substances, in turn, stimulate the nerve endings of the skin [that can lead to] stinging, burning and itching sensations.”

The reason why this happens is the alteration of our skin’s pH levels, which can lead to its increased sensitivity. Dr Chiam elaborated that the maintenance of the skin’s pH level, which ideally should be at pH5.5, on the skin surface keeps the skin barrier intact. “When the barrier is compromised, the penetration of substances leads to the inflammatory reaction with release of a series of cytokines (signalling proteins that help control inflammation).”

Other common triggers include environmental factors, such as cold, heat, sun, pollution and moisture, as well as coming into contact with a cosmetic product that might contain potentially irritating ingredients such as AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids), propylene glycol, alcohol and fragrances.

It’s also important to note that when it comes to beauty products, be it makeup or skincare, skin sensitivity can be triggered not just after one use, but even after several uses due to its cumulative effect, added Dr Chiam.

CAN YOU REDUCE YOUR SKIN’S SENSITIVITY?

To a certain extent, yes.

“It has been studied that individuals with increased water loss through the first layer of the skin are prone to intolerance to products in contact with the skin. Thus, adequate hydration of the skin improves the symptomatology of patients with sensitive skin,” said Dr Chiam.