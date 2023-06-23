How to safely use retinol for youthful skin: Tips and recommendations

You might have heard of retinol, retinoid, retinal and retinoic acid. So what is the difference?

According to Dr Melvin Tan, medical director of Epion Clinic, retinoids describe the entire range of Vitamin A derivatives, which includes retinol, retin-A and retinal.

Retinol is the gentlest form of Vitamin A and is widely available in over-the-counter skincare products. “It is the slowest acting, least potent derivative and is associated with the least sensitivity," said Dr Tan.

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s retin-A, which comes in a variety of strengths and is only available via a doctor’s prescription. “It has been known to cause skin irritation and as a result, not commonly found in skincare and is the least popular,” Dr Tan added.

In between the two, is retinal, which is less potent than retin-A, but more potent than retinol.