Why women should pay attention to their pelvic floor muscles: Urine leaks, poor sexual health and other issues

It starts off as a minor inconvenience. An accidental leak while exercising or sneezing. Passing wind unexpectedly when lifting groceries. Sex feels less satisfying. But for some women, these little signs of pelvic floor issues could add up to something much more serious.

One woman found herself using up to 10 rolls of toilet paper every week in a desperate attempt to manage her urine leaks. Then, there are others who discovered their entire uterus bulging outside their body – a condition that can occur when the pelvic floor muscles are too weak to hold it in place.

These are real-life cases that experts have seen when pelvic floor problems are left untreated. Yet, many women suffer in silence – too embarrassed or unsure of where to seek help.

But the good news is that just like any other muscle group, your pelvic floor can be strengthened.

Whether in your twenties, post-pregnancy or after menopause, it is never too early – or late – to give these crucial muscles care and attention.

THE MULTITASKER THAT HOLDS MULTIPLE ORGANS IN PLACE

In women, the pelvic floor is a group of muscles and connective tissues that hold the bladder, uterus and bowel in place. These muscles form a “sling” stretching from the pubic bone to the tailbone.

“Imagine it as having a strong bowl to hold all your organs in place,” said Dr Jay Lim, consultant urologist at PanAsia Surgery. “One crucial function of the pelvic floor is to keep the valves (in the pelvis) tightly closed, preventing urine leakage when you sneeze, cough or carry heavy weight.”