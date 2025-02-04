Wardrobe staple: 15 of the best white shirts for women
Why limit yourself to that one perfect white shirt when you can have 15?
Along with wardrobe essentials like a white tee, LBD or "little black dress", or a pair of straight-cut jeans, the white shirt is one of those classics that every woman needs.
Timeless, versatile and perennially stylish, it has an almost magical ability to go with everything else in the wardrobe. Yet despite its simplicity, it’s anything but a boring basic.
These days, white button-downs come in such an array. From relaxed, oversized or well-fitted to classic, trendy, androgynous or ultra-feminine. Fabric-wise, it ranges from sheer tulle-like to near opaque oxfords.
Instead of trying to hunt down that one perfect white shirt, we urge you to consider building a collection of white shirts to suit different moods and occasions. Here are some of the best white shirts to consider.
1. ZARA SHIRT WITH BOWS, S$65.90
Cute and girlish, this white shirt stands out with its subtle yet still eye-catching black bows and contrasting buttons.
Available at Zara.
2. & OTHER STORIES TAPERED SHIRT, S$108
Not a fan of tucking in shirts? This mid-length number with pleat details is your pick – the nipped-in waist and extended cuffs give it a smart-looking silhouette.
Available at & Other Stories.
3. WITCHERY WRAP SHIRT, S$129.88
A wrap style is not quite as formal as a proper button-up shirt but can be equally sophisticated when made with a stiff fabric and in a streamlined cut.
Available at Witchery.
4. MADEWELL POP-OVER SHIRT, S$147
Looking for versatility? Here’s a button-less pick in a breezy style, which can be dressed down or up depending on what you wear it with.
Available at Madewell.
5. YAS BRODERIE SHIRT, S$158.99
Scalloped cuffs and puff sleeves further add a feminine touch to this shirt in broderie anglaise.
Available at Asos.
6. SEZANE BUTTON-UP SHIRT, S$160
Do Parisienne chic with this feminine take on the white shirt by the popular French brand. It has a frilly collar, gathers at the shoulders and wide cuffs accented with mother-of-pearl buttons.
Available at Sezane.
7. COS RESORT SHIRT, S$165
The boxy, oversized fit and short sleeves of this shirt make it an ideal weekend piece or something you might pack for a sunny beach vacay.
Available at COS.
8. EVERLANE UTILITY SHIRT, S$207
A perfect blend of casual and formal can be found in this utility-styled shirt in silk fabric, which is machine-washable at that.
Available at Everlane.
9. MASSIMO DUTTI LINEN-BLEND SHIRT, S$245
An oversized white shirt like this one exudes a relaxed yet chic vibe. It has a deliberately frayed hem, while the fabric has a wrinkled-effect finish – which means no need for ironing.
Available at Massimo Dutti.
10. THE SHIRT COMPANY TUXEDO SHIRT, S$288
Borrowing elements from formal menswear, this shirt features a pleated tuxedo front, double cuffs and black buttons for a touch of refined contrast.
Available at The Shirt Company.
11. GIANNI V-NECK SHIRT, S$288
The bold Peter Pan collar and a flattering V neckline effective turn this classic white shirt into a show-stopper.
Available at Ssense.
12. POLO RALPH LAUREN OXFORD SHIRT, S$289
A classic Oxford shirt is an essential not just for men, but also women. It’ll go with just about everything in your closet and is made of durable and breathable cotton, ideal for our climate.
Available at Polo Ralph Lauren.
13. PATRIZIA PEPE PUSSY-BOW BLOUSE, S$389
For a dose of feminine sophistication, try a pussy-bow shirt, which is a classic style that have been loved by women through time.
Available at Farfetch.
14. LAIM OVERSIZED SHIRT, S$405
Go short with this cropped mock-necked shirt – perfect for wearing with high-waisted jeans or bottoms.
Available at Shopbop.
15. JACQUEMUS CROPPED SHIRT, S$667
Want to make a fashion statement? This cropped number in stretchy cotton poplin has a waist-tie detail that will accomplish it and accentuate a tiny waist with no trouble.
Available at Mytheresa.