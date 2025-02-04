Wardrobe staple: 15 of the best white shirts for women

Along with wardrobe essentials like a white tee, LBD or "little black dress", or a pair of straight-cut jeans, the white shirt is one of those classics that every woman needs.

Timeless, versatile and perennially stylish, it has an almost magical ability to go with everything else in the wardrobe. Yet despite its simplicity, it’s anything but a boring basic.

These days, white button-downs come in such an array. From relaxed, oversized or well-fitted to classic, trendy, androgynous or ultra-feminine. Fabric-wise, it ranges from sheer tulle-like to near opaque oxfords.

Instead of trying to hunt down that one perfect white shirt, we urge you to consider building a collection of white shirts to suit different moods and occasions. Here are some of the best white shirts to consider.