BTS member J-Hope to perform 2 shows in Singapore in April
The 30-year-old South Korean musician will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 26 and 27.
ARMYs in Singapore, get ready to soak up the music and have more of J-Hope this April. The BTS member will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 26 and 27 as part of his solo tour, Hope On The Stage.
With this, J-Hope – whose real name is Jung Ho-seok – will be the second BTS member to stage a solo tour, following Suga in 2023.
Ticketing details for Hope On The Stage will be released at a later date.
The tour will begin in Seoul, South Korea on Feb 28. J-Hope will then stage shows in multiple states throughout the US before heading to Asia where he will perform in Manila, Jakarta, Taipei and Bangkok, among other cities.
In October 2024, the 30-year-old became the second BTS member to complete his mandatory military service – following Jin.